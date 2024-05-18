Deus in Fabula

Deus in Fabula

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Jun 4

This novel sounds like something I would enjoy reading. Interestingly, I’m also preparing a spiritually- based dystopian trilogy where suffering with my characters happened quite often. So I know what you are talking about.

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