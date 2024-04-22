One of the best and most moving works of fiction that I read in 2023/2024 (though it’s not spiritual or mystical in nature) is The Dressmaker’s Gift by Fiona Valpy. It’s a World War II historical novel about three young women who become involved in the French resistance during the Nazi occupation of Paris. This historical tale is set alongside a parallel modern storyline of one of the women’s granddaughters, Harriett.

In this novel, Valpy not only immerses the reader in the settings of the two storylines, but weaves in various bits of the history of fashion and haute couture, as the three women in Paris are seamstresses and Harriett is just starting a fashion-related career of her own.

Fashion is not an area in which I have much interest; I acquired The Dressmaker’s Gift in September 2019 only because it was the most interesting title in Amazon’s First Reads offer for that month. And yes, it took me nearly four years to get around to reading it the first time. But I’m glad I did! Through Valpy’s excellent research and engaging storytelling, I was not only taken on a harrowing journey of the three women during World War II but also learned to appreciate the role that fashion plays in a culture like that of France. I won’t be turning into a fashonista anytime soon, but the next time I’m in Paris I’ll likely visit the museum of fashion that’s one of the book’s settings.

Valpy’s work also helped me appreciate what writing a story like this demands of an author. In this case, two of the women are arrested by the Gestapo, tortured, and hauled off to a series of concentration camps, with one of them dying the day before the camp was liberated. It’s one thing to read such accounts; it’s another thing to have visualized it and felt it in order to write it in the first place. For this reason I consider Valpy’s work, and that of other authors who put themselves under duress in order to tell a story, heroic.

In short, I highly recommend The Dressmaker’s Gift as an example of very well-written fiction and as an example of an author who really cares about her craft and the deeper meaning of the stories she tells. I trust that her other dozen or so novels demonstrate the same qualities.

When I originally wrote this post, Valpy had just announced her next novel, The Sky Beneath Us, which also runs parallel historical and modern storylines but in the setting of Nepal.

Personally, I didn’t find this story as engaging as The Dressmaker’s Gift even though I’ve spent several months in India and encountered both sherpa and Nepalese/Tibetan culture there. Nevertheless, I appreciate Valpy’s process, as demonstrated in her 13m video about the research trip she made to Nepal for this novel. The video demonstrates why Valpy’s writing carries such realism, as she not only makes a long trek on foot to the sherpa village of Phortse in the high Himalaya, but also dives into the everyday life of the village as her characters do.

My overall recommendation of Valpy, then, is not so much about her products as her process. Indeed, the video provides an excellent lesson on how to do in-person research for a novel, which I found most inspiring! If you’re working on fiction yourself, I highly recommend spending thirteen minutes with this little documentary. And be sure to pick up one of her titles that you find appealing and explore the quality of her writing.