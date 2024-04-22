Deus in Fabula

Deus in Fabula

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Karin LaBriere's avatar
Karin LaBriere
Apr 23, 2024

Actually, I like to listen to stories, so I placed a hold on the only audio book my library app had: French for Love. Not fantasy perhaps, but any taste of her writing would be fun. I'll look more in earnest for the ones you mention.

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Karin LaBriere's avatar
Karin LaBriere
Apr 23, 2024

Thanks for the recommendation! I have put one of Valpy's books on hold at the library. Your review is helpful.

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