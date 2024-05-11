Deus in Fabula

Deus in Fabula

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Jun 4

You’ve nailed it. I have felt like a schizophrenic with multiple personalities in my head so many times during my writing process that I’ve been- seriously- close to losing my mind. To write a novel with more than, say, three or four complex characters, demands absolute concentration and empathy to the point of losing oneself. I’ve never done music but I painted in the past and I can say for certain that writing is far, far more demanding psychologically.

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