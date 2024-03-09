Deus in Fabula

Deus in Fabula

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Priya Wong's avatar
Priya Wong
Apr 6, 2024

I couldn’t agree with you more! As a practical person, I’ve embraced this path that encourages us to ‘see’, attune to others, to feel and experience in each moment of our lives. I loved the unspoken exchange you had with the pharmacist. I spend a lot of time in Nature, so have developed relationships with individual trees. 🌲

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