Deus in Fabula

Deus in Fabula

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Taken Hold Of
Aug 31, 2024

Oh I love her writing. She has greatly influenced my moment by moment view of beauty being part of Gods way of speaking to us and it is everywhere we just need to be present to it. I didn’t have a grasp on that before reading her.

This was excellent thank you!

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1 reply by Kiran Blackwell
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Taken Hold Of
Aug 31, 2024

Haven’t read her fiction either just her essays and anything she writes for the Ignatius Spirituality newsletter.

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