As I wrote in What is “spiritual, devotional, and mystical realism”?, mystical experience is personal and subjective in the sense that it’s experienced on an individual basis only, yet it’s also objective in that the accounts of those experiences that many people have recorded throughout recorded history are remarkably similar. Many people, too, have given expression to those experiences in various forms of art, such as painting and music, which also demonstrate a certain commonality.

Yet among all those forms, writing is the only one through which you can deeply share in another’s innermost thoughts and feelings.

This privilege of sharing inner experience offers a unique advantage for both readers and writers, especially where fiction is concerned, as I explore in this post and its two follow-ons:

Comparing written stories to movies

For starters, let’s compare writing to another medium with which we’re all familiar: movies. Like written stories, movies can evoke powerful feelings. Yet as engaging as movies are, they’re almost always presented through the point of view of a disembodied camera or a fly-on-the-wall observer. We could even say that the perspective is that of the camera operator, who is certainly not a character in the story!

This perspective of a neutral observer doesn’t provide much access to a character’s inner experience—what they’re thinking and feeling—so, by and large, we’re left out of those experiences.

Time slows down when we read, allowing us to be more present with those feelings, digesting them more fully and perhaps taking them in more deeply.

Actors, of course, with varying degrees of success, communicate something of the close-in thoughts and emotions of their characters through posture, gestures, and facial expressions. As an exercise, mute your audio and then watch the following opening scene of Sleepless in Seattle so that you see how Tom Hanks portrays a widower’s pain through only his body. (The video itself is not muted.)

Here’s the question: even with Hanks’ marvelous performance, how much can you infer from the visuals alone about what Sam, his character, is really thinking and how he’s really feeling? His expressions and gestures give clues; the flashback toward the end of this clip also gives us visual access to one of Sam’s memories, providing more expressions and gestures. But as viewers we must still guess at what’s really going on inside. Even if you watch again with your audio on to hear what Sam’s character is saying, you’re still left with only suggestions.

Focus especially on the first ten seconds of this clip in which we see Sam only at a distance. Were it not for the music, we’d really have no clue about what he might be feeling.

Now compare that visual experience to the following written version of the opening seconds of the scene, which uses the close third-person point-of-view that gives us—me as an author and you as a reader—the privilege of being inside Sam’s consciousness:

Sam stood at his design table, alight in the afternoon sunbeams from the full-window wall beside him. He once marveled at the view, but in time it became one of so many other ordinary things. Today, especially, everything was ordinary. No, everything was extraordinary. Extraordinarily painful and empty. Today, especially, it wouldn’t have mattered if parade balloons were bounding along South Wells or invading aliens descended from outer space. He just couldn’t look at the city. Not now. Not any more. Not a Chicago without Maggie. Work. Work is good. Work is focusing. Work kept him from thinking too much on the past he lost, the present he suffered, and the future that was full of too many questions, too much uncertainty, too much heartbroken loneliness. And not just for himself, but for now-motherless Jonah, the Jonah who all this time heroically hid his grief from Sam. Maybe it’d be easier if they could grieve together. Maybe it wouldn’t. Grief and easy don’t belong in the same sentence.

What feelings or empathy did this written passage evoke for you? How do those feelings differ or align with watching the clip, both with and without audio? If you were asked to identify Sam’s emotions, I imagine that it’s easier to do so from the written account than the video, even though the movie clip (especially with the music) probably gave you a more immediate emotional experience. And now that you’ve relaxed away from both experiences by reading this paragraph, which one do you remember more clearly?

A distinct difference between the two, and perhaps why you might remember the written version more keenly, is a function of time and attention. Whereas the video segment runs about 10 seconds, I’m sure that reading these two paragraphs took more like 35-50 seconds, or roughly four times as long. This difference means that time slows down when we read, allowing us to be more present with those feelings, digesting them more fully and perhaps taking them in more deeply. We can even read at whatever speed is comfortable to us, which includes skimming over parts that might be emotionally uncomfortable.

Dewdrops on fir needles in the Cascade Mountains of Washington. Photo by the author, July 1986. (Yeah, I still retain many photos from back then.)

Reading also allows us to slow down even further by re-reading any passages we want, however we want, whenever we want, even during the first reading of a story. It’s also easy to jump back and re-read a page or two, and doing so doesn’t disrupt the flow of the story like it would when watching a movie (and which isn’t even possible in a theater).

To continue with my written version of the scene, much of this next passage describes what’s going on from the camera’s point of view, as it happens in the movie. Such description is necessary for you, as a reader, to visualize or imagine the scene for yourself. My description here may not be as rich as what a movie set provides, yet in writing I can still inject more of Sam’s unspoken thoughts to keep you connected to his inner reality and not just the outer one:

Bob, one of the firm’s structural engineers, approached in a manner not unlike one approaching a corpse. Without a word and without apparently asking whether this was a good time for an imperative gesture, he laid a business card atop the blueprints upon which Sam stared. "Here," Bob said in the tone of an undertaker, "my shrink. Call him." Oh God, another one. It was all Sam could do to keep himself from screaming, or crying, or both. I need space and strength, not advice. And I certainly don’t need you to pass the problem off…no, no, just breathe, you can get through this. Without a word and without even rolling his eyes, Sam dropped his three-sided ruler, jabbed a hand into his suit jacket on the chair behind him, and extracted a fistful of cards. With an are you effing kidding me? look, Sam waggled the cards at Bob and slipped one off the top. "Loss of spouse support group," he monotoned, and snapped the card down on the table. "Chicago Cancer Family Network," he continued, giving this card a derisive spin. "Parents without Partners." Flick. "Partners without Parents." Drop. "Hug yourself." Toss. "Hug a Friend." Slap, with emphatic disgust. "Hug a shrink. Huh! Or…." His eyes burning now, his voice growling, he picked up the cards, deciding at that moment to feed them to the shredder. "Or work,” he sneered, glowering at Bob. “Work hard! Work will save you. Work is the only thing that will see—you—through—this!" Bob swallowed and reddened, but held his ground. Sam scolded himself for his outburst. Bob acted in good faith, like everyone else. It’s just that his timing was poor. But then again, what timing could be good? Sam softened with apology. "Don’t mind him, he's just a guy who lost his wife." He slumped into his chair with a sigh. “What I think we really need is…change." Bob brightened. "Good idea. Take a couple of weeks off, get some sun, take Jonah fishing…." Sam shook his head. He gazed through the windows to the skyline that was now nothing more than a backdrop to his despair. He saw no buildings, no clouds, no sun. He saw only himself with Maggie and Jonah, walking into Wrigley Field, ready to enjoy an afternoon of baseball, one of far too many memories that haunted him now and would continue to haunt him for God knows how long. Chicago would forever be a city of ghosts…one ghost in particular. “No, real change,” he mumbled. “A new city. Some place where every time I go around a corner I don't think of Maggie." New York? he thought. No…too similar to Chicago, or too dissimilar. Miami? Too hot, no winters. Atlanta? Dallas? St. Louis? No, all too close, too similar. Somewhere like LA, perhaps, but not so impersonal, maybe, maybe…and a definite image began to form in his mind, a place where both he and Jonah could find—could start—life anew, with no expectations. Bob broke Sam’s reverie. “Where you gonna go?” Spinning in his chair, Sam made a solemn announcement that surprised even himself. "I was thinking about Seattle."

All in all, a written scene like this can’t communicate the nuances of voice and body language like a good actor, at least not without boring the reader to tears with excessive descriptiveness. But such writing can take the reader much more deeply into a privileged experience of a character’s thoughts and feelings, especially those like mystical experiences that don’t lend well to being depicted visually.

What about voiceovers in movies?

Occasionally a movie includes some voiceover for the protagonist, giving a little peek inside his or her mind. Sleepless in Seattle, for example, opens with a few lines of such narration (replay the video above from the beginning). In that case, however, the voiceover that starts with “Mommy got sick” is only Sam talking to his son Jonah. It does not reveal Sam’s innermost thoughts, and it’s the only voiceover in the entire movie.

A movie that includes more frequent voiceovers is the quirky indie comedy Interstate 60, where the voiceovers probably saved a great deal of production costs by having the protagonist simply tell the audience what’s going on instead of having to act it all out. Thankfully, the voiceovers are consistently and effectively used to link scenes together and don’t distract from all the wonderful performances of Chris Cooper, Ann-Margaret, Gary Oldman, Christopher Lloyd, Amy Smart, and Kurt Russell, among others.

All that said, though voiceovers might reveal what characters are thinking, they seldom express how they’re feeling. After all, how many of us can actually verbalize our feelings, especially in the moment? That’s why the feelings of characters in movies are communicated through the acting and especially the music. (Try watching the same Sleepless in Seattle clip with the audio muted but closed captions turned on and compare that to when you can also hear the music.)

Writing can take the reader much more deeply into a privileged experience of a character’s thoughts and feelings, especially those like mystical experiences that don’t lend well to being depicted visually.

Giving outward voice to deeper experiences

If verbalizing even simple feelings is a challenge, how much more difficult is it to outwardly give voice to deeper experiences like the awe and wonder of viewing the Redwoods, the Pyramids of Giza, a sunrise over the high Himalaya, or a total solar eclipse?

Sunrise on Kanchenjunga (the third highest peak in the world) as seen from Tiger Hill Observatory near Darjeeling, India. Photo by the author, October 1998.

Consider how the above photograph at least conveys the idea of the sight of a Himalayan sunrise. But also consider how little it really conveys. A small, single-sense image on a flat LED screen hardly does justice to the in-person 360-degree, multi-sensual experience. Even a big image on a big screen won’t do much better. A few forms of presentation might get close, like an IMAX film or custom-made attractions like the Soarin’ ride at the California Adventure Park next to Disneyland. But writing can bring a reader much closer, not because it necessarily conveys the exact experience of the writer but because it stimulates the reader’s imagination. And imagination, like a dream, is much more immersive and much more personal.

However good they may be in themselves, pictures do little good in fairy-stories. All art that offers a visible presentation imposes one visible form. Literature, on the other hand, works from mind to mind and is thus at the same time more universal and more poignantly particular. If it speaks of bread or wine or store or tree, it appeals to the whole of these things, to their ideas, but each hearer gives them a peculiar persona embodiment in an imagination derived from his or her unique history of experience. J. R. R. Tolkien, “On Fairy Stories,” 1965

What’s more, visual imagery and sound, even when adding the kinesthetic element of rides like Soarin’, still lack the other senses as well as the more specific intricacies of the whole experience.

For example, if I were to write up my account of this Himalayan sunrise, I wouldn’t limit that story to only the moment in the photograph. To give it much more richness, I’d start back at the hotel in Darjeeling when we dragged ourselves out of bed at 3am. I’d give you a literary taste of choking down musty cornflakes with instant mango drink instead of milk because that was the only thing available for breakfast at that hour. I’d take you on the harrowing ride in a 1930s Land Rover around many sharply switchbacked roads that cling to vertiginous cliffsides on the way to Tiger Hill Observatory, and I’d add color with details like the Rover’s hack-job plywood dashboard and our utter amusement—or perhaps utter disbelief—when we found the driver’s bottle of hootch in a back compartment.

I’d also help you feel the freezing wind on the mountaintop as we waited for the dawn’s rays to alight upon the roof of the world, blended with occasional breaks to the most repulsive latrines known to humankind. Then…first light breaks the nascent glow, initiating a dynamic dance that changes from moment to moment, illuminating one peak, then another, then a ridge, then a canyon, changing colors from rose to pink to orange to yellow, leaving us all with a legacy of joy that made everything else worthwhile.

…

After reading the previous two paragraphs, take a few moments to reflect on the range of feelings you experienced. What’s going on in your imagination? What sort of bounty are you harvesting from this collection of fewer than 200 words? What sorts of personal memories have these words evoked, even though all I’ve given you is a mere outline of my particular story?

Now watch either or both the following time-lapse videos of the sunrise experience, then and do the same reflection.

I’m curious: what do you find different between the feelings evoked by my outline and those evoked by the videos? What is similar? What, also, do you think of watching the sunrise in a rapid time-lapse sequence (as in the videos) vs. watching it unfold in real time vs. sharing the experience through a fully written story of 2500 to 4000 words that might take 15-20 minutes to read, and perhaps longer to savor?

Personally, I think the differences are quite striking, but then again, I have the bias of a writer! But I’d love to know what you think.

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