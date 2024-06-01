Deus in Fabula

Deus in Fabula

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Kiran Blackwell
Jun 1, 2024

An additional thought I'll add is that many adults who aspire to write novels never get to the point of completing a whole draft. The fact that OYAN gets students through that first draft gets them over a huge barrier. Once they complete the course, they'll always be able to say that they completed at least one draft.

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