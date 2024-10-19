Deus in Fabula

Deus in Fabula

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Susan Kuenzi's avatar
Susan Kuenzi
Oct 7, 2024

Kiran, I loved this piece. Thank you for sharing this with me. I found the image of a "spark of joy" throughout the process gave this poem or prose continuity, and I really enjoyed the discussion afterward as well. I loved these lines: "When at last the chaos did cease,

I knew not who I was—

A form so unlike any

In the commonplace mind.

So much had I lost,

Yet…somehow I was much more.

And despite the insufferable agony of trials,

My essence remained.

That spark of joy yet—always, forever—untouched,

Ready still to rise and grow,

To bubble and blossom,

Rising, expanding.

I also really loved the lines that being with O Master Baker...I enjoyed how you carried the theme of sourdough bubbling and fermenting, then being shaped in those various steps, and then the oven through to the final outcome--this was very well done and a sweet encouragement to trust His process and purpose in our lives, even in times of discomfort or distress. Great job, Kiran!!

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