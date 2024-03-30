Deus in Fabula

Deus in Fabula

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Karin LaBriere's avatar
Karin LaBriere
Apr 5, 2024

I agree with the designations of Mythic, Mystic and Magical as distinct and appropriate ones, and that I too have not seen exactly or overtly the intimate love, communion or devotion you speak of, in the magical or mystical fiction I have liked. I think those two words are mixed together, too, and as I say, not distinguished from each other in how they present. However, a couple of books and series I have enjoyed lean toward what you define as mystical, though perhaps both would be classified as simply magical. They are not far beyond this world. I'll give two examples.

Robin McKinley's The Blue Sword centers around an explanation of "kelar," which is a boundless power, wisdom and healing source, which runs through some families and individuals. It arises as heat and anger, turning the eyes gold, blinding and giving headaches to the neophyte. Perhaps that is the act of blazing through the human system, leaving whatever conduits, ostensibly the nervous system, but likely others, too, changed. It links one to clear seeing (beyond the physical), wisdom and integrity, so that what is Right is served. The wielder becomes a hero, a legend eventually, and along the way, that one learns to trust the kelar, to perceive its guidance and, even though not understanding why, feels impelled to do "as the kelar asks." When not in touch with this, the protagonist longs for a dream or direction (from the kelar) that has become a companion. Here there is no "conversation" or words, it is simply too intimate for that; it is a part or aspect of one's nature.

The other example is in C..J. Archer's The Watchmaker's Daughter series. Here magic is the subject, and the watchmaker's daughter is a timepiece magician. Magic is rare, and comes through families again; one has a particular kind of magic, whether it is map making, medicine, wool, paper or metalwork. The magic performed is not thought to be lasting, but the magician is definitely drawn to, yearns for engagement, immersion in the work that is the specialty. For India Steele, taking her watch apart, any clock apart, cleaning, fixing, putting it back together, is comforting and returns her to balance, a centeredness and calmness. Here we see a gesture toward love and communion.

In both of these books, the power seems to be neutral, having its own way, and is not necessarily good. The integrity and goodness of the power actually seems to belong to the person, but that is perhaps mysterious. The legends following will ascribe it to the hero. The story is a description of growing awareness, and makes no judgements about totality.

Still,

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