What comes to mind when you see the three words in the title? Do you consider them more or less synonymous, or do you consider them quite distinct from one another?

The words themselves certainly have similarities. They all start with “M,” they all end in “ical,” and they all have a descender (y and g) giving them similar visual shapes. More significantly, they all refer to the otherworldly, things outside common material, historical, or “scientific” experience. They are generally considered the stuff of fantasy, not belonging to the world of the “real.”

For that reason, perhaps, the terms are sometimes intermixed or used interchangeably. Yet they have unique and even very different meanings, especially where fiction and fictional characters are concerned. In the quest to understand mystical fiction and mystical realism, then, let’s sort through these terms and remove the ambiguities.

Side note #1: I chose the image above from Substack’s stock photos (which is used as a thumbnail for this post) specifically because it implies a sense of the very intermixed vagueness that I’m hoping to address in this post.

Side note #2: Substack also offers a built-in AI image generator, which I specifically elect not to use because I try to look for relevant, meaningful images rather than decorating these posts with mere eye candy. Still, I give it a try now and then to see what it produces. In that spirit, when I first wrote this post in 2024 I gave the image generator the prompt “mystical magical mythical” and got images like the one below, a result that in a strange way exemplifies the very tangle that I’m hoping to unravel!

Image generated by Substack’s 2024 AI when given the prompt “mystical magical mythical”. Huh.

For grins, I tried the same prompt in early 2026 and clearly the AI has improved. This image is a curious intermix of ideas…but what are they?

Image generated by Substack’s 2024 AI for the prompt, “mystical magical mythical.”

Mythical fiction

Myth is perhaps humankind’s oldest form of storytelling: the Epic of Gilgamesh, the Iliad and the Odyssey, and the Ramayana all come to mind. As stories, myths are usually concerned with gods, demi-gods, and other supernatural figures along with subjects like how the world was created.

Mythic or mythical fiction, then, refers to stories concerned with matters of myth, legend, folklore, and fairy tales. (Throw anything to do with ancient Egypt in there for good measure, too!) Such stories draw on mythic tropes (story patterns), themes, and symbolism, often involving fairies, goblins, and other such creatures, as we see in The Lord of the Rings. Many hero’s quest stories like Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Dune are mythic in nature even though in the latter case the story is set in humanity’s distant future rather than the past. Still, it’s far enough removed from our present reality to give it a mythic flavor. Movies like Stargate and Marvel’s Infinity War, though set in in the present day and age, are mythic because they’re far removed in space rather than time.

Mythic fiction often intersects with fantasy and science fiction, but whereas stories in those genres fantasy are often set in other worlds, mythic fiction is often set in our real world. Neil Gaiman’s Stardust is a good example, as the whole realm of Stormhold is a mythical kingdom that lies just over The Wall from a small village (named Wall) in modernish England. That relationship is nicely explained in the opening minute of the 2007 film made from the book:

(I also mention Stardust in Divine Intervention in Fiction, Part 3.)

Gaiman’s American Gods is another example of mythic fiction set in the modern world, as is Piers Anthony’s Incarnations of Immortality series. The protagonists in the latter books are mortals who become immortal holders of supernatural “offices”: Death, Time, Fate, War, Nature, Evil, Good, and Night, which are very mythic in nature. The Percy Jackson books (which my son has read but I have not) also count as mythic fiction because the stories center around the intersection of the gods of ancient Greece and Egypt with our modern world, making for some very entertaining juxtaposition. The titular protagonist, too, is the son of Poseidon, rather than an ordinary person, which clearly suggests the mythic nature of the stories.

As the word mythic is only one letter different from mystic, the two terms are easily confused even though they have little in common. Whereas the mythic deals with mythology and mythological patterns, the mystic deals with matters of transcendent spiritual experience as described by real-world mystics. Mysticism deals with God (or whatever else you want to call it), not the gods of myth; mysticism also deals with true aspects of human nature and human consciousness rather than with myths and folklore.

Whereas the mythic deals with mythology and mythological patterns, the mystic deals with matters of transcendent spiritual experience.

Magical fiction and magical realism

Before going into more detail about mystic fiction, however, let’s look at the magical side of things because mythic fiction, especially that which crosses into fantasy, often has magical elements as well.

Because the concepts of magical and mystical both deal with non-material realities, they are sometimes used interchangeably. In fact, I’m using the term mystical realism with Deus in Fabula specifically to poach some of the existing recognition of the sub-genre of magical realism. At the same time, Deus in Fabula is all about giving mystical realism a clearer definition of its own.

Magical realism in fiction means incorporating elements of magic into contemporary settings, as with the Harry Potter books and any number of other urban fantasies (with or without magic wands and mythical creatures like fairies, trolls, dragons, etc.)

Wikipedia’s definition of the term (as of 3/30/2024) is concise and to the point, and also provides a clear idea of the “realism” part:

Magical realism is a style of literary fiction and art. It paints a realistic view of the world while also adding magical elements, often blurring the lines between fantasy and reality. Magic realism often refers to literature in particular, with magical or supernatural phenomena presented in an otherwise real-world or mundane setting, commonly found in novels and dramatic performances. … Despite including certain magic elements, it is generally considered to be a different genre from fantasy because magical realism uses a substantial amount of realistic detail and employs magical elements to make a point about reality, while fantasy stories are often separated from reality. Magical realism is often seen as an amalgamation of real and magical elements that produces a more inclusive writing form than either literary realism or fantasy.

I especially note the phrase, “employs magical elements to make a point about reality,” which doesn’t necessarily suggest that such magic is part of reality.

Magical realism appears often in Latin American literature. As Michiko Kakutani (to quote Wikipedia again) says, "The transactions between the extraordinary and the mundane that occur in so much Latin American fiction are not merely a literary technique, but also a mirror of a reality in which the fantastic is frequently part of everyday life." The magic of shamans or medicine men, for example, is an everyday experience for many indigenous peoples of the Americas. Related literature reflects that closeness and that such magic is part of the “real” for them.

The term magical realism is broadly descriptive rather than critically rigorous, and Matthew Strecher defines it as "what happens when a highly detailed, realistic setting is invaded by something too strange to believe." In this way, we can also count various horror novels, such as Stephen King’s debut novel, Carrie, as magical realism because Carrie’s growing telekinetic abilities, which are unleashed when she falls victim to extreme bullying, are “too strange to believe.”

But such “magic,” although it may involve otherworldly, supernatural, or non-material elements, is not mystical nor even necessarily spiritual. Instead, magic is often wholly materialistic in nature. The magic that J. K. Rowling shows in Harry Potter, for example, demonstrates a power over matter, often used for destructive purposes, as well as power over people’s minds and the ability to inflict misery, torture, or death. What we don’t see is the equivalent “magic” that can enhance life, inspire joy, or draw one closer to God.

It seems, then, that in the realm of the “magical,” matters of spirituality and metaphysics that deal with ego-transcendence or any kind of higher consciousness, including divine experiences, just don’t have a place.

Although [magic] may involve otherworldly, supernatural, or non-material elements, is not mystical nor even necessarily spiritual.

All that said, we must also recognize that the term “magical” has two distinct meanings in English. One relates to the supernatural, paranormal, etc., as is used in fantasy literature. The other meaning is synonymous with “wondrous,” “delightful,” “exquisite,” and so on, which describes an inner feeling rather than something that happening externally. Of course, witnessing a true miracle or having an inner, mystical experience would evoke that feeling, such that some would use the term “magical” to describe it. But that inner magic isn’t at all the same as materialistic “magic.”

Mystical fiction and mystical realism

Within all the posts on Deus in Fabula, I use mystical in the way that various works of spiritual literature speak about “mystical union” with God (such as accounts of saints of those discussed in Three literary accounts of mystical union, part 2). Such union is an end goal, a distinct state of consciousness or awareness; mysticism and mystical experience then encompass a broad spectrum of stages along the path to that final union. People can and do have varying degrees of mystical experience along that path, often characterized by an I-Thou relationship prior to the dissolution of that separation.

What I’m calling mystical realism, then, is the intersection of that broad spectrum with the everyday lives of ordinary people in our real world.

One of my favorite books in this regard is Marsha Sinetar’s classic survey, Ordinary People as Monks and Mystics. Sinetar provides a good basis for understanding mystical awareness as an ongoing, even developing, experience rather than a singular end:

Only in mystics do we observe the full expanse of mankind’s spiritual potential. For the mystic, daily life and moment-to-moment thought are linked intimately with spiritual issues. The mystic taps into and cultivates the deepest levels of his intuitive and subjective self. … What sets the mystic apart is that he is “in love with the Absolute….” (76)

Read that last line again. What sets the mystic apart is not their having achieved any particular state, but rather the being in love. Whether one calls that Absolute God, Spirit, the Cosmic Ground of Being, Satchidananda, etc., doesn’t really matter (see Everyone is seeking God but most don’t know it). Words are constrained by the limitations of linguistics and cannot do justice to whatever that transcendent Absolute really is anyway, so there’s little point quibbling over vocabulary. What matters is the devotion that one feels toward Him/Her/It, that is, the love that one cultivates in seeking ultimate union with that Absolute. That devotion, then, gives a clear direction to one’s life.

What sets the mystic apart is that he is “in love with the Absolute….”

As Sinetar writes:

Mystics are a definite type of person. They have a distinctive life’s course, and their mission—regardless of their country or culture of origin—is always the same to find their way “back” to that Absolute Reality which they sense is the One True Reality, and from which they believe they’ve come. (76)

People of this mystic type, be they fictional characters or real people, include those who have realized their goal as well as those who are still actively following a path to achieve that realization. As I explore in a series of posts, both cases align well to the different internal character arcs in fiction: the positive growth arc, the negative growth arc, and the static arc. Characters, after all, usually represent distinct types of people, and there are plenty of systems that catalog personality types such as Myers-Briggs and the Enneagram. Those systems, however, are psychological in nature, which is also to say, ego-focused, whereas the mystic is seeking to transcend the ego altogether. For this reason, people and characters alike can be mystical in temperament while also aligning to a distinct personality type.

Sinetar also relates three key characteristics of the mystic as given by the researcher Evelyn Underhill, which can also be expressed through fictional characters:

Mysticism is a transformative approach to life rather than a theoretical “playing” with ideas. Mysticism involves spiritual activity, representing the individual’s absorption and deepening relationship with God. This activity absolutely influences and dominates the mystic’s path and is inseparable from it. Thus the mystic and his “path” are one. The mystic’s dominant life-emotion becomes love. This emotional state shows itself in his progressively strengthened dedication of will toward the things of God: the expression of his will in daily life; service to him through work, relationships and everyday choices; and sacrifices of the physical/mental body in order to experience him, pay honor to him. (79)

The mystic’s dominant life-emotion becomes love.

This immersion in love transforms one’s life experience. Many pains and fears vanish, often replaced by joy and wonder. It’s again for this reason that people sometimes describe those feelings as “magical” in the sense that they’re wondrous (like the experience of falling in love), but such magic has nothing to do with exercising power over the material world as with fantasy magic systems.

Mystical is more specific than “spiritual”

The tagline for Deus in Fabula is “A quest for spiritual, devotional, and mystical realism in fiction.” I have to admit that I hesitated to use the word spiritual at all because the term is so overloaded.

As the previous passages from Ordinary People as Monks and Mystics demonstrate (and as I also write about in What do I mean by “spiritual, devotional, and mystical realism”?), mystical is a much more specific concept than spiritual. The latter includes the mystical, yes, but also includes a whole host of other areas that have nothing to do with devotion to God or some other Absolute, such as sectarian religiosity or morality, theology and dogma, occultism (e.g. communicating with "spirits"), drug-induced experiences, lots of stuff that falls under “New Age,” and even a great deal of outright materialism that's obscured behind spiritual-sounding terminology. (See also the series on Genuine spirituality in fiction.)

Many titles that I’ve seen on various lists of “spiritual fiction” fall into these diverse categories and aren’t at all mystical in nature. Fictional works that are written primarily to promote a particular philosophical or religious worldview are not usually mystical either. After all, mysticism is by nature very much about a personal, intimate relation with the object of one’s devotion, and that devotion doesn’t really need philosophical or theological justification. In fact, many mystics, like Saint Teresa of Avila, were downright frustrating to their theologically-bound superiors!

Still, I left spiritual in the tagline because it is probably better understood than devotional and mystical, and because I didn’t want to box myself in too much!

What do you think? Do you know of other examples?

I’m curious, then, what you think of the differences and/or similarities between the mythical, magical, and mystical, and also between the spiritual, devotional, and mystical. Please share your thoughts in the comments!

And if you know of other stories or novels that fall into these categories, I’d love to hear about them.