Deus in Fabula

Deus in Fabula

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Kiran Blackwell
Sep 29

One bit to add to this post is another scene from Contact in which Ellie Arroway and Palmer Joss are debating whether God exists. Ellie insists, "I'd need *proof*!"

Joss then asks, "Did you love you father?"

"Yes, very much," says Ellie.

Looking her in the eye, Joss says, "Prove it."

The key point here is that Joss isn't asking Ellie to prove her father's love for her, as is often demanded of God. He's saying that *her* love is proof enough in itself, suggesting then that people's love for God--and specifically his own--is also sufficient proof.

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