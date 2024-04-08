Like plot, character, and theme, setting is one of the key elements of a writer’s toolbox, yet there seems to be disproportionately few resources that focus on the topic.

One that I found is Creating Powerful Settings, offered by author and writing coach C. S. Lakin. The course has about five hours of detailed, in-depth instruction spanning 11 modules. A main point is that writers need to immerse readers in the world of the story so that readers can effectively experience it rather than merely look at it. Setting—the environmental contexts in which the scenes of a story take place—is essential for that immersion and applies whether you’re in a speculative fantasy or sci-fi world or somewhere in our real world. After all, every piece of fiction builds its own world to some extent, because the world is in the imagination.

Characters, moreover, always occupy some space in a story’s setting. They move through the setting and they interact with it. They see it, hear it, breathe it, touch it, and taste it; they witness people, objects, and events in that environment. And these experiences, in turn, drive a character’s actions and decisions and can provide powerful triggers for reactions that show who a character really is.

In movies, a viewer always gets to see settings directly (try just listening to a movie you haven’t seen before to understand how much those visuals matter!). In writing, authors have to show settings through written words. But writers have an advantage: whereas movies are limited to sight and sound, stories can use all the senses, as well as a character’s response—whether instinctive, intellectual, or intuitive. As Lakin says in the course, in writing you can really get readers to “smell the coffee.”

There’s another lesson to take from movies. How much thought is given to setting? The answer is: a tremendous amount! Haven’t you heard of location scouts who go all around the world looking for just the right settings for different scenes? And the production designers, as they’re called, specifically creates all the stage sets and props as well as any sets and props that are brought onto location. Watch the documentary DVDs for The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit to really learn about and appreciate the intricacies of production design!

The point is that, in movies, every setting is specifically designed for the scene. And that’s what Lakin really encourages in this course for writers: don’t make settings arbitrary, mindless, or cliche (like the stereotypical coffee shop). Use them with intention to highlight what’s going on in every scene. The setting, in other words, can contribute as much to the storytelling as action and dialogue.

Lakin uses many excerpts from different novels to illustrate her conceptual points. If there’s a fault with the course, it’s that these excerpts occasionally run on for some time without much analysis of the details. That said, the examples provide a helpful opportunity to find those details on your own, and I much prefer a course that uses real examples from modern novels rather than leaving matters on a conceptual or academic level.

Each module of the course also ends with exercises to apply to a story of your own. My favorite exercise included this fundamental question, which I hope to keep in mind as I’m writing:

Where can I put my characters to generate the most conflict (inner and outer) and evoke the strongest emotions?



Again, I’ve seen few courses out there that specifically address setting, so Creating Powerful Settings is an excellent resource for writers that’s well worth the cost.

An exercise in the careful choice of setting

When I took Creating Powerful Settings, I thought about the movie 50 First Dates and how essential the setting of Hawaii is to the story.

This romantic comedy’s plotline is built around the question "What would it be like to court/date a person who doesn't retain any memories from day to day because of a head injury?" The female lead, Lucy Whitmore (played by Drew Barrymore) is the one who was injured; she enjoys each day but then forgets everything as she sleeps. The male lead, Henry Roth (played by Adam Sandler), has to court her by reengaging her interest anew every day.

Lucy goes through grief and trauma each time she discovers her condition. To soften the blow, her father and brother, much to their exasperation, reset her environment each day—setting out copies of the same newspaper, rewrapping the father’s birthday present, and pulling yet another pineapple out of a locked freezer. This plot point—keeping Lucy unaware of the passage of time—requires a setting where that passage is not inherently obvious due to natural seasonal cycles. That makes tropical Hawaii the only location in the United States where this story would be possible, which is to say, where the seasons don’t conflict with the family’s attempt to deceive Lucy day by day.

In short, if you have a story that takes place somewhere within the United States, and you want to shield the characters from the passage of time in the natural world, Hawaii is your setting.

Once you've made that decision, other details follow, such as:

What kinds of careers can Henry Roth have on Hawaii, especially one that would send him away for a year (another plot point)? It has to be a career that allows him some flexibility in courting Lucy, so he can't work on an offshore oil rig, for example. Making him a marine biologist hoping to go on a research voyage works into the character who is afraid of commitments.

Hawaii hosts many tourists, which is perfect for Henry’s backstory as a one-night-stand type of guy, clearly revealed in the movie’s opening montage.

Lucy’s father's profession as a fisherman derives easily from the setting, as does the sidekick character (Ulla, a native Hawaiian). It also easily suggests other supporting characters, such as the staff of the café where Lucy and Henry meet.

Being in Hawaii, too, provides a short list of other locales that fit naturally into the overall setting:

Oceans, beaches, docks.

Henry's boat.

Tourist activities like a sea life park and golf courses.

Tropical gardens and plantations (suggesting flowers, pineapples, etc.) along with open fields.

Small cafes frequented by locals, providing a contrast to the tourists.

A rehab clinic for which a gentle environment is preferable.



All in all, the writers and producers clearly made a specific choice for the overall setting of 50 First Dates. Once they had the general location nailed down, many other aspects of the story were easier to decide because the setting limited the options and even dictated the final choices.