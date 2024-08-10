There’s a saying attributed to the ancient Roman philosopher Epicurus that you might have seen floating around social media as with the meme graphic below, thanks perhaps to an atheistic or secular humanist friend who figures that such a quote, accompanied by a stern faux-Greek bust (which should be painted to make it authentic, by the way), marks the final word where the existence of God is concerned.

The text in the graphic reads: “Is God willing to prevent evil, but not able? Then he is not omnipotent. Is he able, but not willing? Then he is malevolent. Is he both able and willing? Then whence cometh evil? Is he neither able nor willing? Then why call him God?”

Because this series of statements claims to disprove the existence of an omnipotent (all-powerful) creator, namely God, then it should also apply to others who create worlds, such as authors of fiction, and the people to populate them those worlds, namely the characters in the story. That is, if the logic here about God is sound, then it should also disprove the existence of fiction authors who are omnipotent where their story worlds and the lives of their characters are concerned.

Yet we know that omnipotent, omniscient, world-creating fiction authors do exist, and exist in abundance, which means there must be something wrong with the reasoning. And indeed there is—not so much with the reasoning per se but with a false assumption upon which it’s based.

That assumption is this: that the opinions of characters within a story about what constitutes “evil” provide sufficient evidence to disprove the existence of the story’s author.

When put that way, the assumption sounds rather ridiculous, doesn’t it? Still, let’s dive into the matter because if characters in a story were to act like people in the real world—especially people who create meme graphics like the one above—then they’d insist that the author’s job is to eradicate “evil”—which usually assumed to mean making life easy for the characters—when the truth is exactly the opposite!

A few preliminary clarifications

For the purposes of this post, I’ll be taking the text of the meme graphic at face value to see where it leads when we apply it to fiction and fiction authors. But for the record, let’s set a few details straight, which you may skip if you’re not a stickler for details like I am:

Epicurus, who lived 341-270 BC, did not use the modern proper noun, “God”, which is a much later English construction according to the World History Encyclopedia. Epicurus rather used the Greek equivalent of “gods.” Epicurus was no atheist; his writings clearly show that he believed in deities. The statements in the graphic are not actually found in any of the writings of Epicurus that are available to us, although a version of it was reported by the Roman-era Christian author Lactantius. The words here instead come from an analysis of Epicurus’ philosophy by the 18th century philosopher David Hume. And Hume, for his part, was not trying to disprove God but was instead exploring the “problem of evil,” also known as the Epicurian Paradox or Trilemma. Hume’s summary of Epicurus’ trilemma contains only the first three statements in the graphic (hence the “tri” in “trilemma”). The last two questions, “Is he neither able nor willing?” and “Then why call him God?” have thus been added by someone else in an attempt to extend Hume’s analysis to disprove God.

But, like I said, let’s take it all at face value and go from there.

What makes a story a story?

Consider the staple plotline popular among eleven-year-olds who dream about fairytale romances: “Once upon a time there was the most beautiful princess who lived in the most beautiful castle and had the most beautiful unicorn who went off and married the most beautiful prince and they lived happily ever after in an even more beautiful castle.”

On the flip side, eleven-year-olds obsessed with chaos and destruction might instead imagine something like this: “Once upon a time a man fell off a bridge then got hit by a car and then was given the wrong drugs at the hospital so they had to chop off his legs and then he went broke and begged on the streets in a wheelchair where he got run over by a bus.”

If neither of these story lines strike you as particularly engaging, you’re right. They’re really just forms of fantasizing because they lack the basic elements that the entire fiction community pretty much agrees upon as necessary for a meaningful story:

A protagonist who wants something. Without want, there’s nothing to drive the protagonist to action. You can’t make a protagonist out of someone who is unconscious or dead. Neither can you make much of a protagonist out of someone who is perfectly content unless the story centers on others’ reactions to that character. Agency, the protagonist’s deliberate pursuit of that goal. If the protagonist wants something, even something trivial like a cookie, but does nothing about it, then there’s no story to tell. Similarly, there’s no story if the protagonist is merely a passive character who is acted upon by external forces. Obstacles or “conflict.” In the pursuit of the goal, the protagonist encounters external obstacles (coming from the world or other people) or internal obstacles (coming from within themselves, often referred to as “flawed beliefs”). The conflicts created by these obstacles drive the protagonist to make choices and bear the consequences. Without obstacles, a story is nothing more than “I wanted a cookie and so I got one from the jar.” Big deal. But if there are no cookies in the jar and the protagonist goes to a store but then gets caught up in unexpected situations that they’re forced to navigate, then there’s something to work with. Change. In the face of those obstacles, the protagonist either overcomes them (a positive character arc) or is overcome by them (a tragic arc). Even with contented static arc characters, change still happens in the world around them. For more about these arcs, see the series Mystical character arcs in fiction.

That last item, change, is the essence of a meaningful story, because without change the world and every character within that world are exactly the same as before. What, then, was the point of telling the story at all?

The job of the writer-creator is to inflict suffering

If change is the essence of a meaningful story, then an author must invite, encourage, or even pressure a character to change. And that is accomplished through the painful, even desperate struggle against the obstacles.

Photo by dan carlson on Unsplash . This photo has no relationship to this article other than barricades and fire are reasonable symbols for conflict and struggle.

In real life, most of us probably wish that our lives were some variant of the beautiful princess story: it happens whenever we dream of comfort, money, success, fame, influence upon the world, or other “goodness” coming to us with minimal effort and minimal to no conflict. Most of us also try to avoid conflict and struggle, especially after we get to a place of comfort that we’d like to preserve. Consequently, many people (young or old) who decide to write stories bring these same sensibilities into their fiction, writing again a stream of successes or, on the opposite extreme, a stream of disasters.

But both approaches miss the point. Editors will ask, “Where’s the conflict? Where’s the change in the protagonist?” That’s because the point of story, if the story is to be more than mere entertainment, is not to relate a series of events or even how or why characters respond as they do. It’s rather to communicate meaning that is applicable to the reader’s own life in the real world.

An author demonstrates that meaning through how characters choose to respond to obstacles, how they respond to the consequences of those choices, and, most importantly, how they change in the course of that choosing. For those choices, as Dumbledore tells Harry Potter at the end of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, “show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.” That’s why both the beautiful princess storyline and the unending disaster storyline, in which characters lack agency and are just pushed along by circumstance, are equally meaningless: there’s literally no point to them.

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If an author, then, whom I’ll call an author-creator now and in Part 2 of this post, wants to write a good story that communicates meaning, he or she cannot just make life easy for the characters, fulfilling their every desire with the wave of the author-creator’s hand of omnipotence. No, author-creators must invite characters to change by throwing increasingly difficult obstacles between them and their author-creator implanted goals.

To put it bluntly: the primary job of the writer-creator is to deliberately inflict what characters perceive as suffering.

This responsibility doesn’t mean that author-creators are happy about the job—author-creators oftentimes suffer along with their characters even to the point of needing therapy. But it’s a responsibility they accept nonetheless because it is necessary for story.

“Story,” as Daniel Schwabauer says in The God of Story,

…demands that the protagonist suffers. Why? Because suffering is the only currency by which the value of the story goal can be established.

Schwabauer is describing a simple calculus: the more pain and suffering that the character is willing to endure in pursuit of their goal, the more valuable that goal must be. (That’s why Jesus’ suffering and death via crucifixion is so central to Christian theology.) If a character turns away from the goal at the least sign of resistance, then the story goal is trivial or worthless and there’s no reason to tell the story in the first place.

In a good story, suffering is meaningful and purposeful

Because suffering is how the author-creator demonstrates the value of the story point, then the suffering cannot be random or pointless. That would be sadistic. Instead, the suffering must be purposeful and meaningful because no matter how intense the suffering, the omniscient author-creator knows the end of the story toward which he or she is driving the characters.

The author-creator, in other words, knows the happy ending. Even in the case of a tragedy, which ends “badly” for the protagonist, there is yet a happy ending for readers who may be inspired by the story to make different decisions in their own lives. There is even an implied happy ending for the tragic protagonist: we intuitively know that no matter how low someone might fall, there is yet an impetus within the depths of their soul that will, someday, somehow, reawaken an aspiration for something better. We came from God and to God we must ultimately return.

Share Deus in Fabula

But here’s the real clincher: do the characters who are immersed in the story know that there’s a happy ending? Usually that’s not the case, because what creates tension and suspense in the story is the uncertainty, the doubt, the not knowing. But even within that doubt, characters must believe that the happy ending is at least possible, for no one bothers chasing what they know is patently impossible.

Here I love the statement that Barbara Brown Taylor makes in An Altar in the World: A Geography of Faith : “I am willing to thank God for my life even before I know how it turns out.”

A clear expression of this faith is found at the end of the movie The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Frodo, lost in the struggle to destroy the Ring of Power, is on the verge of giving up and says, “I can’t do this, Sam.” But Sam clings to faith in the happy ending:

Sam: I know. It's all wrong. By rights we shouldn't even be here. But we are. It's like in the great stories, Mr. Frodo. The ones that really mattered. Full of darkness and danger, they were. And sometimes you didn't want to know the end. Because how could the end be happy? How could the world go back to the way it was when so much bad had happened? But in the end, it's only a passing thing, this shadow. Even darkness must pass. A new day will come. And when the sun shines it will shine out the clearer. Those were the stories that stayed with you. That meant something, even if you were too small to understand why. But I think, Mr. Frodo, I do understand. I know now. Folk in those stories had lots of chances of turning back, only they didn't. They kept going. Because they were holding on to something. Frodo: What are we holding onto, Sam? Sam: That there's some good in this world, Mr. Frodo... and it's worth fighting for.

Indeed, throughout The Lord of the Rings, Frodo is the character who is repeatedly tempted to give up the quest. His ally Sam, on the other hand, retains the faith in the happy ending. Only after they succeed in destroying the Ring of Power toward the end of Return of the King and are stranded on a rock surrounded by lava on the slopes of Mount Doom, does Sam finally lose hope in ever returning to the Shire. But then Frodo, now released from the oppression of the Ring, is able to console him.

Coming up in Part 2

In this post we’ve established that to make any story meaningful, an author-creator is actually obligated in a story to inflict the kind of pain and suffering that characters will most certainly perceive as “evil” and perhaps use to try to prove that the story’s author doesn’t actually exist or isn’t doing the job properly. (Hmmm. Sounds like an interesting scenario for a story!) In truth, however, the existence of suffering demonstrates that the author is doing exactly what’s necessary for the story.

The nature of fiction thus provides a different way to perceive the existence of “evil” in the real world…to allow that maybe, just maybe, there is a happy ending and that perhaps there is more going on than we see or understand.

That’s the thread we’ll pick up in part 2 of this post as we look at the question, “Why does God permit evil?” through this same lens of fiction.

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