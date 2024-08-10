Deus in Fabula

Deus in Fabula

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Jun 11

That’s a deep topic- and I believe different writers use different techniques depending on what they believe our world to be- a puzzle to be finished or a chaos to be fought against. I personally make my characters suffer so they can change and grow but I believe nothing is accidental in life. A writer who doesn’t believe in divine providence can, and often will, leave their character to go whenever their whims carry them and will accentuate on, say, the sensual experiences they go through.

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