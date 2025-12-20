Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Essays
Stories, Poems, & Music
Published Books
Recommendations
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Cultivating inner awareness as an author (or not)
Developing greater sensitivity to inner experience to better depict it in fiction
Jun 26
1
Interiority as a necessary characteristic of spiritual fiction
The essential element of inner experience as opposed to sense experience
Jun 11
1
April 2026
Can spiritual superheroes be relatable characters in fiction? Part 2
Additional approaches to helping readers relate to saints.
Apr 27
1
4
1
Can spiritual superheroes be relatable characters in fiction? (Part 1)
Or are they too far beyond the experience of ordinary readers to be relatable at all?
Apr 6
2
2
1
March 2026
Cars: an example of the self-server to self-sacrificer transition, part 2
Effecting and testing McQueen's inner transformation
Mar 14
1
Cars: an example of the self-server to self-sacrificer transition, part 1
Introduction and Act I, establishing Lighting McQueen's self-server pattern
Mar 3
1
February 2026
Power vs. love: the critical distinction between magic and mysticism
With comments on Dean Radin's book, Real Magic
Feb 20
3
5
1
Revisiting the question: "What is spiritual, devotional, and mystical realism?"
Expanding the meaning of the individual terms
Feb 8
1
1
January 2026
About the Deus in Fabula name and logo
A quest for spiritual, devotional, and mystical realism in fiction.
Jan 22
2
1
A conversation on mystical realism in fiction
(Originally published 2/24/2024; edited 1/15/2026)
Jan 15
•
Kiran Blackwell
3
1
Doorways to the Divine
Thoughts on the sacred potential of art and what to expect on Deus in Fabula in 2026
Jan 10
6
December 2025
A performance of "That Night When Christ Was Born"
A Christmas song by Donald Walters with a short commentary
Dec 20, 2025
3
1
1
© 2026 Kiran Blackwell, All Rights Reserved
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts