Deus in Fabula

Deus in Fabula

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tadhg Hennessy's avatar
Tadhg Hennessy
May 25, 2024

What a good story. It was also a good reminder that the little things people do on the spiritual path, which may outwardly seem insignificant, may be important for the individuals inner growth. I liked how you spoke about the freedom in the heart and his affirmation/determined prayer to God undoing the knot in his gut and releasing the energies there to join that freedom in the heart.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kiran Blackwell
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kiran Blackwell, All Rights Reserved · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture