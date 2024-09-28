Deus in Fabula

Deus in Fabula

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Susan Kuenzi's avatar
Susan Kuenzi
Sep 29, 2024

This is valuable. I would love to do a audio version of my book when it’s finished, but not sure I have the stamina to record it myself. I guess I could but it would take a long time to do so. Appreciate this. Thanks!!

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