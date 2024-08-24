Deus in Fabula

Deus in Fabula

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Jan 31, 2025

Beautiful poem and images

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1 reply by Kiran Blackwell
Tadhg Hennessy's avatar
Tadhg Hennessy
Aug 24, 2024Edited

Thank you for sharing. I appreciate that your devotion embraces a reality larger than It's various expressions. The part about the thousands of years passing touched my heart.

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