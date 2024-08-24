Prefatory note: the Sanctuary at Delphi was the site of many temples in the 1st millennium BC, and possibly earlier, before its final destruction in 390 BC. It therefore predates the Christian era by some centuries and operated long before monotheism gained more traction. In this poem, I name Apollo not as a pagan deity but as a particularized expression of God, of the Absolute, hence the use of a capitalized He in the title and the use of “Divine One” in the poem. However mistaken we might consider the religious sensibilities of the ancient Greeks, I believe that God, in his infinite Love, accepted their devotion nonetheless even as today He accepts sincere devotion in any form.

The ruins of the Temple of Apollo, Delphi, Greece. (Photo by the author, April 2023)

Modern-day Delphi from the cliffs above the ruins, taken from the pilgrim trail that we hiked between Delphi and the Cocyrian Cave. The Gulf of Corinth is in the distance, which is surely how many ancient pilgrims came to Delphi. (Photo by the author, April 2023)

Overland

Oversea

They come

Across the plains of Thessaly

Through the passes of the Pindus

Sailing the Aegean into the Gulf of Corinth

Braving deserts of Lydia and Persia

They converge on the Navel

Marked by the eagles of Zeus.

To the Sanctuary they come.

Questions, oh, so many questions

Broiling in their minds

Of marriage and money

Of family and fame

Of power and prestige

Of commerce and conquest.

Questions that aren't questions,

For choices they are, already made:

Choices sealed in their souls

Sealed by desires and lusts

Sealed by the fate they believe

Decreed by the gods,

Yet which come truly from themselves.

They come in yearning

To the slopes of Parnassus

To the Sanctuary on the hill

To the Temple of Apollo

To the chamber of His oracle

Seeking there not guidance

Not answers

But validation—Apollo's sanction—

For the courses upon which

Their hearts are already set.

"O foolish mortals,"

Laughs the One Divine,

"Always would I tell you

All you need to know—

The secret of joy everlasting

If but once you would listen

With an open heart

An open mind

To ask the one question

The one already answered."

Yet they come,

Time and again they come

With all questions save the one.

They come, they ask, they leave

In the oracle's answer most satisfied

Pausing not the alternatives to entertain

Pausing not the consequences to assess.

Apollo, never imposing,

Laughs gaily at mystic tidings

Pronounced through the Pythian priestess

Delighting in verities yet veiled

Mistaken so easily by passion’s sight.

Should even the likes of Croesus

Demand an accounting,

The Divine One can yet reveal:

“The truth I ever told—

It is you who could not hear.”

Apollo, ever compassionate,

Weeps, too, for the gifts He would bestow

The wisdom pouring from Olympus

That finds no place in ego's realm.

To earth it falls uncaught, unheeded

The wisdom that would free the soul

Lost in wars, lost in looting

Lost to those Apollo loves.

Centuries pass

Kingdoms clash, empires fall

The oracle muted

The Sanctuary succumbed to ruin

Quarried, covered, converted.

Twice a thousand winters

Apollo sleeps

Roused seldom by sincere worship

Or even sincere inquiry

Even when the solar light

Once more touches

The marble shrine of its own Self.

Until, unto the Sanctuary of old

A wise one ventures

Sits quietly

Reflects

Feels

Withdrawn from the outer tumult

From the fray of modernity

Penetrating the shrouds of time

And the millennial layers of neglect

To ask at long last

The singular question

The one for which Apollo awaited in vain

The one never voiced to the oracle:

"What most need I to know?"

The oracle, muted still,

Yet smiles.

The wise one smiles, too.

For the answer is already given—

Written on the entrance long ago.

The answer to all the questions.

The one thing needful

Always there before every seeker

Before their eyes

Before their hearts

Before they even left their homeland.

“What most need you to know?

Thyself.”

And Apollo smiles.

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The stone marking the “Navel of the World.” (Photo by the author, April 2023)