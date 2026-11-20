(Continued from Part 1)

To pick up where we left off with Sam Cameron’s post about realism and believability, she ends her essay with a note about the novelist’s job in storytelling, which is not to be realistic but to be believable enough to leave the reader with an experience. “My job,” she writes, “is to help my reader feel big feelings.” I agree.

As for the comment that follows, “My job is to help my reader escape from a bleak reality,” I think it tells only one aspect of an author’s role.

Providing readers an escape from reality is certainly one function of fiction, but not the only one. Stories, for example, also allow us to experience another’s point of view, which is in itself expansive to one’s awareness and one’s sympathies.

More importantly, as I wrote in Emotion, “inpletion,” and devotion, part 1, fiction:

…allows you to take a liberating break from the dominance of your ego, from the pains of self-involvement, and from the tyranny of the “I’m-the-center-of-the-universe” miasma.

There’s a greater potential, in other words, for fiction to do more than just provide an escape: it can provide a training ground. “Unrealistic” elements in story provide “what if?” scenarios in which readers can ask themselves, “How would I respond in that situation?” Such scenarios are no more an escape from reality than practicing a game of basketball, hockey, or any other sport, or rehearsing for any other performance (music, theater, etc.).

What you’re rehearsing here are behaviors that form and strengthen physical, neurological, emotional, psychological, and even spiritual pathways.

Separate from Deus in Fabula, I’ve been exploring this subject for many years in the context a body of music (“Ananda Music”) that was written specifically written to uplift people’s awareness/consciousness. I wrote more fully of this in Experiencing inpletion through music. By doing so, each piece in that corpus provides what we might call an “antidote” to different challenging or harmful emotions (anger, greed, discouragement, grief, stubbornness, fear, anxiety, and so on). This effect happens because listening to the music pulls your inner energies away from the consciousness of those emotions and directs it to and thus enlivens their opposites (e.g. calmness, contentment, courage, acceptance, flexibility, trust, peacefulness, etc.).

Experiencing that shift is to effectively rehearse those positive responses. The music acts as a guide that sends those energies down new (or lesser-used) neurological and/or psycho-spiritual pathways. It’s the audible version of visualization—call it audiation—and plenty of research has shown that visualization is an effective rehearsal.

Having rehearsed such responses, you empower yourself, when facing situations that would have otherwise triggered a harmful reaction, to instead choose a more constructive response.

Fictional settings provide a similar practice space. When a situation is encountered and responded to by a sympathetic character, then a reader can empathize, which is to say, feel, that character’s experience.

My music work is shared through a separate Substack called Rise in Freedom, written under my spiritual name rather than my pen name as used on Deus in Fabula. (See Why did I choose the pen name, Kiran Blackwell?)

An example: visualizing the “final examination” of death

Let me offer the example of an as-yet unfinished piece I’m working on called “Do you love Me?” It’s based on statements made by a number of spiritual teachers that when we depart this world and enter the next, God isn’t going to ask about things we’ve accomplished in life or grill us about our mistakes. He (or She or It if you prefer) will simply ask: “Do you love Me?”

Although putting the matter as a simple conversation makes it easy to relate to the idea, I doubt it’s so simple. For one thing, people—even outside a body in the afterlife—can easily say “Yes” without any sincerity. God would surely know the truth anyway, so what point would be such a “verbal” exchange?

No, I would think the question must be “asked” by examining the “heart,” which is to say, exploring whether the soul is attracted to anything other than God—a test, in other words, of Jesus’ first commandment to love God with all one’s heart, mind, soul, and strength (Matthew 22:37, Mark 12:30, and Luke 10:27, all of which echo Deuteronomy 6:5. It’s the same idea as the first of the Ten Commandments, “Thou shalt have no other gods before Me.” (Exodus 20:3).

Such an examination would happen not intellectually but by dangling before the soul all manners of other temptations. Jesus’ trials related in Matthew 4 and Luke 4 is exactly this, where, according to the Bible, Jesus is specifically led by God (“by the spirit”) into the desert “to be tempted by the devil.” Such is how a master like Jesus proves himself to be fully God-realized.

A similar scene happened in the life of Gautama Buddha some centuries earlier. Seating himself beneath a bodhi tree, he resolved, “Let this body disintegrate, but until I have solved life’s mystery I never more will move from this spot!” Mara (Satan), then tested him for, so tradition has it, forty days and nights. “Beautiful maidens appeared and danced temptingly before him,” Paramhansa Yogananda tells in God Is for Everyone. “Untold wealth and power were offered him. Throughout this dazzling display Buddha sat, unmoved” until he achieved enlightenment, which is to say, God-realization.

The 1993 movie Little Buddha, which I’ve referred to before, depicts this scene:

My story, “Do you love Me?”, offers a similar though less intense visualization of a soul being offered (by God) any number of temptations in order to “read” the heart, which is likely a more relatable scenario for ordinary readers than what Jesus or Buddha experienced.

The point of all this is to say that although the visualization may be pure fantasy, the feelings involved with this “asking” of the question are wholly realistic because we routinely face such temptations in life.

The fictional visualization thus provides a “what if?” space in which a very real reader can feel and explore a very real soul-consideration and effectively rehearse, during life, for the “final examination” of death. Such rehearsal makes the experience of the story a kind of spiritual practice with real effects in the reader’s real life.

Such realism of inner experience, then, to agree again with Cameron’s statement, is much more important in fiction than “realistic” depictions of outer details.

Escape is fine if that’s what you want to give readers

All this is not to say that providing, as Cameron says, an “escape from a bleak reality” isn’t also valid. If an escape is what you’re wanting to give readers, go for it! That’s why the pure fantasy of Harry Potter, for example, is neither realistic nor particularly meaningful for real life. I imagine that most of you reading this post have read the Harry Potter books or watched the movies. Did they inspire to change anything in your real life? Did the experiences of those stories change your outlook in some way, or your choices? I imagine that they did for some people, but for most, I think the answer is no.

So, the “mystical realism” discussed here on Deus in Fabula is primarily about realistic effects more so than realism in settings or circumstances.

Example: Max Lucado’s You Are Special vs. Miracle at the Higher Grounds Cafe

To further explore this matter of effects, specifically spiritual effects, let’s compare two books by the same author, Max Lucado.

One of the books is his children’s story, You Are Special, which I’ve written about already in An inspiration review of You Are Special by Max Lucado. Briefly put, I consider You Are Special an excellent example of a spiritual and devotional story that that can certainly readers to seek a deeper relationship with God.

I can’t say the same for Lucado’s longer adult novel, Miracle at the Higher Grounds Café, a lighthearted story about divine intervention in the life of Chelsea, the owner of the café in question. Chelsea is facing financial difficulties with her underperforming business, exacerbated by a massive, unexpected tax bill that threatens to send her into bankruptcy. Through the intervention of her employee, Manny, who turns out to be an angel, the café becomes home to a Wi-Fi service that connects to only a single website where people can pose questions directly to God and get answers. Through that intervention, everything works out for Chelsea, as you can imagine it would.

What troubles me about the book is how it depicts prayer and its message of “just pray and have faith” (typical in Christian fiction). Specifically, the book depicts a world in which all manners of demons are waging an unremitting 24/7/365 assault on humanity. Though many take that image as truth, I personally don’t think the spiritual reality is that bleak. Moreover, such a depiction encourages readers to be spiritually passive, except for praying, because it’s saying that prayer is answered only by divine intervention rather than through the awakening of one’s will (ideally attuned, as Jesus prayed, to God’s will).

To put it in storytelling terms, Chelsea lacks agency: in Higher Grounds she really doesn’t do anything other than follow Manny’s lead. She doesn’t make choices for which she bears the consequences and rewards. Things happen to her, but not through her.

That lack of agency makes all the difference between a cozy fantasy like Higher Grounds and a work of fiction that gives readers something that’s both inspiring and applicable to their own lives, like You Are Special.

You Are Special, in other words, provides a fictional space in which readers can rehearse “what if’s”: the challenges that Punchinello faces in that book—whether to listen to the constancy of God’s love or to the noisy opinions of the world—are those that all devotionally-inclined people experience on a daily basis. Chelsea’s challenges, on the other hand, are not particularly applicable to most readers other than perhaps as a remember to pray and thus—at least in the novel’s world—empower the angels to fend off the demonic onslaught.

Let’s be honest: if such an onslaught is ongoing in our real world, there’s very little evidence in terms of directly external effects, whether demonic or divine. It’s clearly operating through the agency of human beings, which is to say, manifesting through human consciousness and human choices. That’s why aligning one’s will with God’s will is important, because it’s in one’s heart, mind, soul, and will (strength) that the true battles are fought—the battles between anger and understanding, between hatred and love, between jealousy and generosity…the battles between those values, behaviors and attitudes that attune one more to God and goodness rather than to the Other Guy.

You Are Special is a story that depicts applicable agency: Punchinello make a choice, thereby encouraging readers to rehearse making the same choice. Higher Grounds, by depicting a world in which human agency barely matters (like, will God just abandon the world to demons if there isn’t “enough”’ prayer to feed all the angels?), doesn’t provide that opportunity to rehearse at all, making it little more than a cozy, unrealistic fantasy.

As such, to what extent Higher Grounds may be partially believable in its setting, it’s not all that believable in its effects because for the reader to share those effects they’d have to be witnessing the same degree of divine intervention. It thus lacks both realism and believability, which is perhaps another flavor of escape, at least for a certain audience.

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