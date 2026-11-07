Sam Cameron, on her Substack called Truant Pen, recently wrote a helpful post on realism vs. believability:

Her main point is that what matters in a story is not (and these quotes are my paraphrases) “this is how it happens in real life, outwardly” but “this is what realistically happens, inwardly,” which is to say, “this is how the experience feels.”

Here’s how Cameron put it, regarding her upcoming novel, This Happy Wreck:

It doesn’t matter that a real [Formula 1] race engineer would never have a big emotional conversation over the radio during a race, as long as my readers believe in the emotional truth that this character in this moment MUST say this right NOW.

I very much agree. As I wrote in a comment on her post, “reader engagement is more important than realism, and believability (that something could happen at least in theory) is an essential part of engagement.” She cites a director she worked with in a production of Jekyll & Hyde as saying that:

…singing in a musical represents the moment when emotion becomes too intense. Talking isn’t enough to capture the emotional truth, so, you sing and dance instead. The musical breaks aren’t realistic, but realism isn’t the point. Emotion is.

Movies often dance on the same edge, so to speak, balancing realism with the believability necessary to keep an audience engaged, an excellent example of which is Apollo 13.

Stretching realism in Apollo 13 for audience engagement

In the DVD commentaries for the movie Apollo 13, for example, astronaut Jim Lovell occasionally has to say, “No, it wasn’t really like that.” For example, in the scene in which the astronauts are about to discover that their carbon dioxide level is becoming toxic, the movie depicts the astronauts (Tom Hanks as Jim Lovell, Bill Paxton as Fred Haise, and Kevin Bacon as Jack Swigert), getting into a heated argument:

Lovell points out that although the astronauts never made such an outward display of frustrations and worries, they certainly felt those emotions. Director Ron Howard, then, knew that the audience needed to also feel the desperation and not just acknowledge it intellectually. Lacking interiority, as I’ve written in Inner experience: a unique value of written stories, a movie must engage the audience by making those emotions visible and tangible. Without doing so, the audience’s experience would be, as a line in the movie says, “about as exciting as a trip to Pittsburgh”—which, as a heavy industry city in the movie’s 1970 setting, was not a particularly noteworthy destination.

To give another example, in a later part of the mission the astronauts perform a small maneuver to adjust their trajectory to the middle of the reentry corridor—the position needed to properly reenter earth’s atmosphere and return home. In the real mission, they fired the lunar module engine at 10% thrust for 14 seconds.

Normally, such a maneuver would be handled by the on-board computers, but because they were operating on minimal power, the crew had to do the job manually. Fortunately, it wasn’t necessary to be all that precise. Here’s how Lovell relates it in his book, Apollo 13 (formerly titled, Lost Moon):

“Now the basic situation at the moment,” Brand said, “is that we’re presently a little bit shallow, and a 14-second burn at 10 percent thrust will put us more in the center of the corridor.” “Roger. Understand.” Lovell withdrew a pen from the pocket in his sleeve and wrote this down. “We don’t want to power up the spacecraft completely, so that means no computer or mission timer. We’ll simply go with a manual burn, with you controlling the engine with the Start and Stop switches.” “Roger,” Lovell said, still writing. “And for attitude, what we’re going to want to do is manually orient the spacecraft to place the Earth in the center of your window. Put the horizontal line of the optical sight’s cross hairs parallel with the Earth’s terminator. If you hold it there throughout the burn, the attitude will be correct. Got that?” “I think so.” (421, Kindle edition)

Notice the professional calmness of the conversation. Lovell also relates that unlike two previous and much longer burns, which would have been “catastrophic” without the computer, this one…

…did not present much of a problem for the mere 14-second engine sneeze Lovell would be asked to perform now. For a burn this brief, only an approximate alignment was needed, one with a margin of error of as much as 5 degrees. (422)

He had, in fact, successfully experimented with just such a maneuver on his previous Apollo 8 mission, which subsequently became part of Apollo mission contingency plans.

Because the maneuver on Apollo 13 wasn’t time critical, either, the crew was rather relaxed in the process, as you can read in Lovell’s account:

With a gentle flick, Lovell pressed the big red engine button set in the bulkhead and once again felt the vibration below his feet. “Ignition,” the commander said to his crewmates. Swigert looked at the second hand of his watch. “Two seconds, three seconds.” Haise, at his window, kept staring at the distant Earth. The planet began to slide left, and the LEM pilot finessed the thrusters, bringing it back to the center. “Holding steady in yaw,” he murmured. “Five seconds, six seconds,” Swigert said. “Pitch and roll O.K.,” Lovell said as the planet jittered in his optical sight. “Eight, nine seconds,” Swigert called. “Hang on,” Lovell said. The planet jumped up slightly but the commander pitched up and caught it. “Hanging on,” said Haise. “Ten, eleven,” Swigert counted. “Almost there, Fred,” Lovell said, his index finger hovering over the Stop button. “Twelve, thirteen.” The planet fluttered. “Fourteen seconds.” Lovell mashed the button hard, far harder than he needed to. “Shutdown!” he called. “Shutdown!” Haise echoed. Instantly, the lunar module fell silent and the vibration shaking the crewmen stopped. In the optical sight, the crescent shape of Earth came to rest directly atop the horizontal line of the cross hairs. “Houston, burn complete,” Lovell said. “O.K., guys,” Lousma said. “Nice work.” (425-426)

Take note that Lovell made only two small corrections with his thrusters, and that the only emotional moment is when they completed the burn and shut the engine down.

Now compare the much greater intensity of the scene from the movie, the buildup to which introduces much greater uncertainty:

Notice first that the maneuver burn length is cited as 39 seconds in the movie, not 14, which is obviously done to allow more time for the audience to feel it the scene. In fact, the burning of the engine occupies 64 seconds of screen time.

Stretching the realism further, notice the flames spewing out of the lunar module engine—with sound and music. In reality, and in the vacuum of space, you’d hear nothing. Nor would you see much of anything: the lunar module engine used what are called hypergolic propellants (specifically Aerozine 50 fuel and nitrogen tetroxide N₂O₄ oxidizer), which ignite spontaneously when mixed to produce the expanding gasses that generate thrust. In outer space, and especially at only 10% thrust, you’d see nothing more than a faint translucent glow at the edge of the engine bell.

Furthermore, the movie shows the flaming engine throwing the spacecraft all over the place, forcing Hanks (Lovell) and Paxton (Haise) to work their thrusters incessantly, even calling out that they’ve lost sight of the earth. In reality, the 10% thrust was to the combined lunar and command modules like a tugboat is to a large ocean liner: sudden movements just don’t happen. But that doesn’t lend much drama to a movie.

To bring in even more emotional intensity, the movie cuts between the desperate astronauts, worried faces at Mission Control, and the horrified astronaut-wife Marilyn Lovell (played by Kathleen Quinlan), who is listening to the audio feed at home—with everything accompanied by dramatically tense music.

A realistic depiction would have again been about as exciting as a trip to 1970 Pittsburgh…but such realism would not convey the very real tensions of the moment and of the whole mission.

Reality of inner response is more important than outward stimulus

Stretching realism, then, allows for stronger evocation of the reality that’s going in inside. As Cameron says in her post, art helps to “capture the real emotions that are too big for our skin.” Regardless of the degree of realism in depictions, we connect with the reality of those feelings through our empathy with the characters having the experience.

This is why we can connect emotionally even when stories are set in completely fabricated worlds, as in fantasy and science fiction. Although the settings are obviously unreal, the emotions arising from the experiences are fully genuine. The fear of death is felt whether one is threatened by a wild animal, a spear, a musket, a 38-caliber pistol, or a Z659-B Hadron Ultra-Enforcer; love is felt whether expressed between two human beings or between elves and dwarves.

For mystical realism, as we explore here on Deus in Fabula, the question is not so much the details of the outer stimulus but the inner response to that stimulus—especially the spiritual, devotional, and mystical responses—for that interiority is where fiction allows a reader to connect with new possibilities that matter in their real lives.

The other question that Cameron’s post brings up is that of escapism, which is the subject of part 2.

Until then, your thoughts are welcome.

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