As I’ve written in the three posts below (recently reviewed and edited), the ability to directly share the inner experience of characters is one of the most distinguishing features of written stories.

I’m not alone in identifying this characteristic, of course. In a 1925 essay entitled, “Why the Novel Matters,” D. H. Lawrence argues that the novel—which is to say, story—can best capture and express, among all literary and other art forms, the whole of the human experience. In the concluding paragraph, he writes:

Right and wrong is an instinct: but an instinct of the whole consciousness in a man, bodily, mental, spiritual at once. And only in the novel are all things given full play, or at least, they may be given full play, when we realize that life itself, and not inert safety, is the reason for living.

In recent years, inner experience or “interiority” has been become more important in fiction as people increasingly realize that they really can’t get it from any other media. As bestselling author and writing coach Suzy Vadori said recently in a podcast on Sam Cameron’s Substack, Truant Pen:

[When] I ask people why they read…it’s because they want the experience of [being inside characters], to escape from real life and walk a mile in other people’s shoes, [to experience] a point of view that isn’t your own. … [As writers], we want readers to feel that they’re [immersed] in your character’s body…which is why I think reading and writing is never going away.

She further points out that telling a story from the point of view of a movie camera doesn’t really accomplish this interiority because it doesn’t give us anything more than we’d experience were we standing alongside characters in the story or behind the camera itself.

How much can we tell what’s going on in this woman’s mind? (Photo by Daniel on Unsplash )

Sense experience, in other words, even though it’s technically happening on the inside, is not interiority because it’s still only the outer experience. To get to the inner experience requires going into a character’s thoughts, emotions, and reactions that are happening in response to sense stimuli or in response to other thoughts and emotions and reactions—all those things that we cannot experience from the outside.

Consider, for example, a chapter in Sabaa Tahir’s An Ember in the Ashes (2015) in which one of the lead characters, Elias, is facing execution. Amidst the outer progression of the scene, Tahir gives us a great deal of Elias’ inner reactions and reflections. In the following bit, Elias reflects on touch sensations as well as olfactory memory as he’s walked out of the prison:

Outside, the stones of Blackcliff are gentled by the dawn, and the cool air warms quickly, promising a scorching day. A wild wind races through the dunes and breaks upon the granite of the school. I might not miss these walls as a dead man, but I will miss the wind and the scents it carries, of faraway places where freedom can be found in life instead of death. (428-429)

The scene (and chapter) then ends with a passage that wholly lets us share Elias’ experience of his final moments, which is especially poignant because the executioner is his friend:

Helene steps forward and lifts her ax. It will be one clean sweep, left to right. Air. Neck. Air. Elias dead. Now it hit me. This is it. This is the end. Martial tradition says a soldier who dies well dances among the stars, battling foes for all eternity. Is that what awaits me? Or will I slip into endless darkness, unbroken and quiet? Uneasiness latches onto me, like it’s been waiting around a corner all this time and only now has the gall to emerge. Where do I fix my eyes? On the crowd? The sky? I want comfort. I know I won’t find any. I look at Helene again. Who else is there? She’s only two feet away, her hands loose around the ax handle. Look at me. Don’t make me face this alone. As if she’s heard my thoughts, her eyes meet mine, that familiar pale blue offering me solace, even as she lifts the ax. I think of the first time I looked into those eyes, as a freezing six-year-old getting pummeled in the culling pen. I’ll watch your back, she’d said, with all the gravitas of a Cadet. If you watch mine. We can make it if we stick together. Does she remember that day? Does she remember all the days since? I’ll never know. As I stare into her eyes, she brings the ax down. I hear the whoosh as it cuts through the air and feel the burn of steel biting into my neck. (431)

To reiterate my point from the posts linked earlier about writing such inner experience, the action of the passage above would take about five seconds in the story world, as it probably would in a movie. Reading the passage, however, takes about a minute (10-12 times as long), and surely Tahir took much longer, perhaps even an hour, to write it (what to mention making revisions). I imagine she needed plenty of tissues.

Facing death, as Elias does here, could be considered a kind of spiritual experience, but as An Ember in the Ashes is not itself a spiritually oriented story it’s more of a psychological experience. Whatever the case, Tahir’s passage demonstrates the kind of interiority that is, in my opinion, essential for engaging readers with characters’ spiritual, devotional, and mystical experiences.

That is, when we speak of spiritual or mystical experiences, or even meaningful devotional feelings, we’re talking about inner experience. Indeed, spiritual experience is, by definition, non-sensual—the realm of “spirit” is not the realm of the physical world that we engage with through our senses. Spiritual experience even implies a withdrawal from the senses into an altogether different (and often intense) state of inner awareness.

Exploring such states is the focus for my own writing, as you can see in the pieces linked below.

Intensive interiority is often missing from “spiritual” novels

Intensive interiority where spiritual experiences are concerned is what I’ve come to realize that I’m looking for in this “quest for spiritual, devotional, and mystical realism in fiction” that is Deus in Fabula. Its presence is why I so enjoy (and often refer to) books like The Robe by Lloyd Douglas and The Song of Bernadette by Franz Werfel; its absence is why I find other purportedly “spiritual” novels disappointing.

I expressed something of this disappointment in two footnotes in the post, Can spiritual superheroes be relatable characters in fiction? Part 1, such as Jamie Ogle’s choice in Chapter 54 of her novel of St. Valentine, For Love and Treason, to tell the scene in which Valentine is tortured from the torturer’s point-of-view rather than Valentine’s. I so, so wanted to see what Ogle would do with Valentine’s interiority in such a situation but got none of that—Ogle skips over most of the session itself to a time afterwards when the torturer reports to his superior how Valentine basically quoted scripture the whole time.

Similarly, Graham Greene’s 1940 novel, The Power and the Glory, is labeled a spiritual classic in that there’s a priest protagonist who is martyred and plenty of theology and religiosity along the way. But there’s really no mysticism or inner experience to speak of, even when the priest performs the Eucharist. Another novel of the same era, The Keys of the Kingdom by A. J. Cronin, though very well-written otherwise, also lacks inner experience and even any sense of God being a living reality. Both novels essentially make religion out to be a human thing and God a human invention.

The absence of inner feeling especially stood out when reading Mary Sharratt’s novel of Hildegard von Bingen, Illuminations. I had high hopes because some of the testimonials in the book’s front matter praised how Sharratt “realistically invokes the internal sensation of deep religious experience” and shows a saint “from the inside.” Yet once again, I was greatly disappointed (so much so that I had to force myself to finish the book).

von Bingen was a mystic blessed with many visions of the Divine that the Catholic Church eventually recognized as genuine; just a few years ago she was the second woman to be given the distinction as a Doctor of the Church alongside St. Theresa of Avila. Sharratt’s depiction of her, however, lacks spiritual interiority almost entirely. God is rarely mentioned at all and never in the context of von Bingen experiencing God’s living reality within herself. What interiority we’ve given, in fact, is primarily (this fictional) von Bingen’s bitterness and resentment about how she’s being treated by the a--hole patriarchy. The whole book, in fact, is political and not spiritual in nature, “espousing,” as one testimonial admits, “a protofeminist agenda.”

What I found especially absent was any kind of inner feeling related to her visions. Although Sharratt gives us von Bingen’s visions as she sees them, visually, she gives next to nothing about how von Bingen experienced them. We’re given the sense experience, in other words, but not the inner experience, the clear sense of the wonder, joy, awe (or fear), and even ecstasy that normally accompany such visions.

One example from Chapter 5 will suffice, because all of the visions are presented in a similar manner. Notice that the only emotion involved here is bitterness, as expressed through what I’ve highlighted with boldface:

Lying as corpse-still as I’d done when they first laid me in this tomb seven years ago, I waited for something to happen. For Abbot Adilhum to appear at the screen, drag a confession out of me, and then lay on a penance that would make hell seem merciful. Instead, a cloud descended and from that billowing mist emerged a pale blue woman, crowned in majesty. My name is Ecclesia, the true and hidden Church. In her great arms, she cradled a company of consecrated virgins. They weren’t veiled, weren’t starving or frightened. They sported neither hair shirts nor scourged but were dressed like royal women, robed in crimson damask, crowned in gold, their unshorn hair flowing free [she complains about this practice earlier]. Faces alight with joy, they lifted their hands in prayer. The most beautiful girl with long black tresses smiled at me as though I were her dearest friend in all the world. Have courage and endure. One day I shall come to you. As the apparition vanished, I sat bolt upright, my face burning, as though Jutta [her senior in the anchorage] had caught me in some shameful act. My magistra [Jutta] regarded me with eyes as glittering and cold as frost. (73 First Mariner Books edition, 2013)

Although we as readers are shown this vision, Sharratt doesn’t help us feel it. Did von Bingen not thrill at the vision? Did she have no physical response, like a racing heart or holding her breath in awe? Did she not have any hope with Ecclesia’s promise of coming to her one day? All it would take, I think, is a short passage like, “One day I shall come to you. She’d made her promise. How I would yearn for that day!”

In other visions we get a little fear, but it’s not related to the content of the visions but rather fear of what the patriarchy will do to her if she were to confess to having them. That’s a kind of interiority, but not the sort that I can think would be particularly uplifting to readers. (If you’ve read the book and disagree with my assessment here, please let me know in the comments as I’d welcome a conversation on the matter.)

Examples of interiority of spiritual experience

Compare the excerpt in the previous section now with how Franz Werfel depicts Bernadette Soubirous with The Lady, using just one paragraph (of many) from the first encounter in Chapter 7:

Never has Bernadette told her beads so slowly. But the rosary is doubtless a powerful means of keeping the lady with her. And that is all that matters to her. She is so afraid that that supremely lovely one, to the vision of whom her whole soul clings, will grow utterly weary and sick of staying in that inhospitable hole in the rock on the edge of a precipitous cliff (from which one could so easily plunge down) for the sake of a poor girl like herself. Probably, too, she does not at all relish being stared at uninterruptedly, and in such weather. Oh, soon she would go away and leave Bernadette alone…. (70-71, 1941 Viking Press hardcover)

More excerpts from this scene are also given in the following post:

Every encounter has a similar nature, filled with what, citing the post above and its associated part 1, I call “inpletion,” such as a single flow of awareness (and a single paragraph) in Chapter 17 (“Monsieur Estrade’s Return”) that spans two and a half pages! And the final vision in Chapter 30 (“Farewell of Farewells”) is especially lovely and especially moving, but also too lengthy to repeat here. One has to appreciate the time it must have taken Werfel to write those passages—and the blessing he must have felt in doing so. I certainly feel those blessings when reading the book.

In The Robe, Lloyd Douglas achieves similar inner experiences, such as Demitrius’ encounter with Jesus on Palm Sunday that I shared in Can spiritual superheroes be relatable characters in fiction? Part 1. Here is another from much later in the book in which we share both the sense experience and the inner experience of the protagonist, Marcellus, wanders along a road after escaping a ship that was conveying him back to Rome:

The sun was high now, and Marcellus carried the Galilean Robe folded over his arm. He frequently paused to rest in the shade beside the descending stream that grew more and more active as the grade stiffened toward the foothills of the distant, snow-capped Apennines. He had no plans, but he was not depressed; nor was he lonesome. Indeed, he had a curious sense of well-being. The country was beautiful. The trees were in full leaf, the nesting birds were busy and happy, the wild-flowers along the bank of the lively stream were exquisite in their fragile beauty. Marcellus drew deep sighs of contentment, gratified but surprised that he could feel so free of any care. … That night, with the Robe for a cover, he slept in the open, remembering—as he drifted off—something Justus had said of Jesus’ homelessness: ‘The foxes had holes, the birds had nests; but Jesus had no bed, no pillow.’ Marcellus drew the Robe closer about him. It was not heavy, but it was warm and comforting. He fell asleep thinking of Diana, but not hopelessly. In the morning he rose refreshed, bathed in the cold stream, and breakfasted on wild strawberries. (Chapter XXII, Location 8225, Kindle Edition)

Marcellus’ inner experience here is one of deep peace and inner security. Do you not share those feelings? Douglas, in fact, maintains Marcellus’ sense of peace and security throughout the rest of the book, even unto his death at the end. Such calmness is a far greater spiritual state than the bitterness that Sharratt maintains in von Bingen.

A final example is from another book that I’ve cited before, Martine Leavitt’s Buffalo Flats (see Mystical character arcs in fiction, part 2). This passage is from the penultimate chapter entitled “Grippe,” in which the protagonist, Rebecca, pushes herself to the limit to care for others during an epidemic. Her encounters with death constitute a form of spiritual experience:

Every person was a surprise, she was learning. Every soul never had its copy. Each one a world to itself, a world of that soul’s making, and when that soul was gone, a whole world ended. It didn’t matter if they started out old or ugly or cranky; by the end of it they were sweet and soft beyond bearing. She held the dying, each one a world, and she loved the life of that solitary world, that single bit of holy flame that birthed itself back to God. She’d thought it strange, when nursing the sick, that just when life was all but gone, just at the moment when things seemed most unfair, that was when they loved God most. Why? she had wondered. What did they see on that precipice? What view? What new world, new understanding? How did they, in the end, hand over life so simply? A breath not breathed, and peace. (208)

A short time later on the same page, Leavitt gives Rebecca a preternatural experience that’s simply left to its own without any further reflection:

But [those who brought soup supplies] were only visitors to Rebecca’s real world, which now was filled with spirits, the deathbed room crowded with spirits, like a family reunion waiting for the honored guest to arrive. She felt the spirits around her whispering, and the dying said the names of the dead, and then it was over and the house was empty of all but the living. (208-209)

I hope you can see and feel how all of these passages convey something much deeper than mere sense experience. Do you also feel something more inspiring and uplifting than a sense description would convey? Such deep feeling or “inpletion,” as I call it elsewhere, would I think be essential for any fiction that endeavors to inspire and uplift in this manner.

Leave a comment