Having reviewed and edited my previous four-part series on “Genuine spirituality in fiction,” linked below, I wanted to offer a few further reflections.

Regarding Carl Sagan

The most substantial edits I made to these posts are in the introduction to Part 4. Originally, I’d given only a brief description of Carl Sagan’s approach to God and spirituality, that he referred to himself as agnostic for the primary reason that to him there just wasn’t evidence to decide one way or another about God and the nature/existence of the soul.

Since writing that original post in 2024, I’ve had the pleasure of reading (and listening to) his book, The Varieties of Scientific Experience: A Personal View of the Search for God, which is a collection of his 1985 Gifford lectures, edited by Sagan’s wife, Ann Druyan. The Gifford lectures are an annual lecture series in Scotland, started in 1887; to be invited as a lecturer is a prestigious honor.

The purpose of the lectures is, according to the Gifford website, to:

…to promote and diffuse the study of natural theology in the widest sense of the term [meaning, the knowledge of God that can be derived from the natural world]. Lord Gifford was concerned to improve the well-being of individuals and societies through spiritual growth and an ever-improving understanding of spiritual realities and spiritual information, and, more specifically, to promote, advance, teach, and diffuse the study of natural theology towards that end.

Accordingly, the Giffords (as they’re called), have included theologians as well as atheists along with scientists, philosophers, sociologists, and even a politician here and there (see Wikipedia for the full list).

The first few of Sagan’s Gifford lectures thus provide an excellent source for the astrophysicist’s spiritual outlook that clearly found expression in his work of fiction, Contact, as explored in Part 4. (The later lectures in the series, on the other hand, venture off into Sagan’s socio-political views that have nothing to do with natural theology; clearly, Sagan used the platform that the Giffords provided him to expound on matters that he considered pressing from a moral and ethical standpoint. I’ll also add that I don’t wholly agree with a number of Sagan’s assessments of religious and spiritual matters, which strike me as narrow-minded, especially his insistence on needing evidence for God while at the same time resisting any investigation into finding such evidence.)

Some of the ideas expressed in these first Gifford lectures appear almost word for word in Contact. The conversation between the characters Ellie Arroway and Palmer Joss excerpted in Part 4, too, makes it clear that one of Sagan’s concerns was not about the existence of God but rather the degree to which religionists make God so very, very small.

To quote a passage from Druyan’s introduction to The Varieties of Scientific Experience:

[Carl] believed that the little we do know about nature suggests that we know even less about God. We had only just managed to get an inkling of the grandeur of the cosmos and its exquisite laws that guide the evolution of trillions if not infinite numbers of worlds. This newly acquired vision made the God who created the World [meaning, a singular place in the entire universe for intelligent life to exist] seem hopelessly local and dated, bound to transparently human misperceptions and conceits of the past. (7)

In his own introduction to the lectures, Sagan defines “natural theology” as “everything about the world not supplied by revelation,” which is, in a way, an acknowledgement that revelation itself is also valid alongside science. And he makes it clear that he sought primarily to express his own views “on this boundary area between science and religion” to stimulate others to go further and discover new insights.

From what I can see, Sagan refused to live in fear of some wrathful deity and chose instead to live in wonder, with science being a primary tool for wonder and discovery. And I would say that wonder is a foundation for genuine spirituality.

Sagan is not alone as a spiritual scientist

Such spirituality isn’t unique to Sagan. In the last year I’ve read a number of books about physics and astrophysics, primarily in support of my son who is presently studying the subjects in college. Curiously, I’ve somehow managed to select titles in which the authors, all respected (and not fringe) scientists, have made statements of their own spiritual outlooks.

The whole of Frijof Capra’s The Tao of Physics, for example, seeks to demonstrate a deep alignment between modern physics and mysticism (particularly Eastern mysticism), essentially quoting parallel passages from the writings of modern-day physicists and those of ancient sages. Capra clearly wouldn’t have written the book at all if he wasn’t inclined to a spiritual outlook to begin with. To give one example, Chapter 2 begins with this quote from the Upanishads:

From the unreal lead me to the real!

From darkness lead me to light!

From death lead me to immortality! (26, 1992 Third Edition)

Capra is careful to not use the term “God,” probably to avoid religious overtones and because various Eastern mystical traditions, like Taoism, don’t use the term either. He does refer to “the divine” on occasion, though, making it clear that he’s referring to something non-material.

Then we have the opening paragraph of The Trouble with Physics by Lee Smolin:

There may or may not be a God. Or gods. Yet there is something ennobling about our search for the divine. And also something humanizing, which is reflected in each of the paths people have discovered to take us to deeper levels of truth. Some seek transcendence in meditation or prayer; others seek it in service to their fellow human beings; still others, the one lucky enough to have the talent, seek transcendence in the practice of an art. Another way of engaging life’s deepest questions is science. Not that every scientist is a seeker; most are not. But within every scientific discipline, there are those driven by a passion to know what is most essentially true about their subject. (vii, Houghton Mifflin, 2006)

Going even further, Richard A. Muller, in his book, Now: The Physics of Time, includes an entire appendix called “Physics and God” that contains quotes from other prominent scientists on their acceptance of the reality of the spiritual (non-physical) world. Muller ends that appendix (and the book) with a page-long statement of his own.

Just as Sagan’s spiritual outlook found expression in Contact, so could any of these others provide the basis for science fiction that explore that same realm where science and spirituality meet. Such stories, written with sincerity, would, I think, likely demonstrate genuine spirituality as well.

Revisiting “secular spirituality” and “spiritual atheists”

The other topic from the series on which I thought to comment further is the question of how a self-proclaimed atheist can yet claim to be “spiritual.” As I wrote in Part 1, such an idea of “secular spirituality” is quite the oxymoron because the root word of “spiritual” is “spirit,” and atheists are understood as denying the existence of any overarching Supreme Spirit.

But let’s be completely fair: though the definitions of “spiritual” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary imply a relationship to God in some manner, the primary definition is “of, relating to, consisting of, or affecting the spirit.” If we then consult the definition of “spirit” in the same dictionary, we find that only two relate explicitly to God.

This curious disconnect is perhaps what gives people who disdain the idea of “God” an opening to make claims about being “spiritual.” For example, three of the definitions of “spirit”:

“an animating or vital principle held to give life to physical organisms”

“the immaterial intelligent or sentient part of a person”

“the activating or essential principle influencing a person”

These definitions refer to non-material realities that can be ascribed to human psychology only without the need for any transcendent being. I imagine they provide those who deny God, often “God” as maintained by various religions, a basis for yet claiming some kind of spirituality for themselves, thereby separating themselves from abject materialists and nihilists.

Many self-proclaimed atheists, in other words, yet consider themselves moral persons. Many also likely embrace nobler values like kindness, generosity, community, compassion, and love, to name a few, for they’ve realized that expressing those values in their lives brings a greater degree of happiness than expressing their opposites. Those values, in other words, allow claim to some kind of “goodness” in their lives without requiring the existence of some deity.

Yet what is a belief in “goodness” (with or without a capital G) but a belief in something transcendent, something beyond materialism and beyond the individual ego?

I’m reminded here of a story that my friend, J. Donald Walters (Swami Kriyananda), shares in his book Education for Life:

[I had an encounter], years ago, with a young man who was aggressively atheistic. Though I tried to broaden his understanding by suggesting that God is a universal concept, I got nowhere. Later that evening I offered him and a few others rides to their various destinations. A sixteeen-year-old girl in the car made the statement, apropos of nothing, “I don’t believe in love.” After I’d let her off at her home, the self-styled atheist turned to me in amazement. “Can you imagine that?” he exclaimed: “Not believing in love!” Chuckling I replied, “And you call yourself an atheist?” (Chapter 17)

The great spiritual teacher, Paramhansa Yogananda, described God as having eight primary aspects: light, sound, peace, calmness, power, wisdom, joy, and love. To “believe” in any variation of these—which means to value them and therefore seek to express and experience them—is to value and thus to believe in God.

Photo by A Hubbs on Unsplash (My wife and I recently visited Crater Lake National Park, hence my use of this photo.)

Thus, those who proclaim a “secular spirituality” or declare themselves atheists, like that young man, without also denying the value of those aspects of God (or Plato’s Truth, Goodness, and Beauty), are not really atheists at all. They’re spiritual people who simply don’t want to use the word “God,” as doing so risks lumping them in with dogmatic religionists and all the nonsense that’s been carried out in the name of God or God’s representatives.

Unfortunately, this shunning of “God” lumps these essentially spiritual people together with the true atheists, materialists, and nihilists who deny not only God but reject the very notion that any worthwhile values or morals exist at all, a group that includes some of the worst characters in human history. The “spiritual atheists,” then, need a way to yet differentiate themselves and retain a claim on worthwhile values; using “spiritual” as a modifier, or saying “spiritual but not religious,” is about the best they’ve come up with.

At the same time, I stand by my statement in Part 1 that genuine spirituality is “a powerful, life-altering quality or experience.” To embrace morality, goodness, and values of some kind while yet denying that there’s anything truly transcendent or beyond “normal” human sensibilities is to limit that experience. Genuine spirituality should lead to an expansion of self-awareness and, as I wrote, “a deeper connection to some greater reality than ‘me.’”

In other words, the pitfall of “secular spirituality” is that it’s too easy to become self-satisfied with smallness, content to claim a virtue like “love” without the desire to explore just how far that virtue can carry you, which is what I would call devotion.

It’s exactly that satisfaction with utter smallness that Sagan seems to have found particularly irksome.

Maybe what’s needed, then, is a new term that embodies something of that wonderment without all the baggage of “spiritual” that has to be corrected with modifiers further modifiers. Something derived, perhaps, from the Latin word mirus (wonderful) or mirari (to wonder at), like miratual or miralist.

What do you think?

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