In my previous post, Cultivating inner awareness as an author (or not), I shared a simple method by which you can withdraw from sensual awareness into the realm of interiority.

Developing that sensitivity is, to my mind, essential for writing stories with spiritual, devotional, and mystical realism. It also helps you experience “inpletion” as described in the two earlier posts below that I’ve recently reviewed and edited:

Such experience is clearly necessary for anyone who hopes to evoke the same effect through an artistic medium like fiction. And perhaps that’s why inpletion is a rare thing to find in fiction and other arts: although I think everyone does experience inpletion here and there in the course of living, how many are aware that what they were feeling isn’t just another outward emotion? For artists, too, even if they are aware of the distinction, how many understand how to evoke that subtle feeling in others through their art, if they’re even motivated to share such deeply inward feelings in the first place?

Indeed, without differentiating inpletion and emotion, artists who’d like to uplift others would think only in terms of emotion and then wonder why they yet fall short of their aspirations.

That’s again why it’s important to consciously experience inpletion as inpletion (and different from emotion) through a method like breath awareness as shared in the Cultivating inner awareness post. And to that approach I would like to add another: listening attentively to inpletional music.

A unique source of inpletional music

In Emotion, “inpletion,” and devotion part 1, I shared an example of inpletional music with the story of singing in the Corycian Cave outside Delphi. The songs I sang there clearly drew others to a more inpletional state because their composer, J. Donald Walters (aka Swami Kriyananda, 1926-2013) wrote them specifically for that purpose.

And not just those couple of songs: what’s special about Walters’ work is that his sole purpose in writing music at all was to inspire and uplift listeners. In that way he never considered himself a composer or a musician—his mindset was never to express his personal feelings about anything through music or to use music as a form of self-therapy. Some of his most delightful melodies, in fact, were written during times of intense personal struggle. Nor did he write music merely to entertain—those same delightful melodies always convey an inner upliftment and open a doorway to the Divine. Always.

I make this claim with confidence because I’ve had the privilege of working with Walters’ music for over 30 years now. With his blessings and guidance, I’ve also listened deeply and attentively to and meditated upon every single one of his compositions to understand, and confirm, their inner, inpletional effects.

A few examples are given below. With each piece, close your eyes and just listen inwardly. Let your body become still and focus on how the music resonates within your heart, mind, body, and soul. Feel how it draws you inward and upwards, letting you intentionally experience inpletion rather than waiting for it to just happen. With repeated experience, you then become increasingly aware of how inpletion differs from the emotional effects of other music.

“Brothers” (vocal) from the Finding Happiness motion picture soundtrack, sung by the composer and Ananda Joy Choirs from around the world:

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“Cloisters” (vocal) from An Evening in Italy, sung by the composer in Italian and English:

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“Homeward Bound” (instrumental) from The Mystic Harp, featuring the famed Irish harpist, Derek Bell:

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“John Anderson, My Jo” (instrumental) from The Mystic Harp II, also featuring Derek Bell:

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“Peace” (vocal) from an 2010 outdoor concert, sung by the Ananda Joy Choir:

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“Wartime Lullaby” (vocal) from A Tale of Songs, sung by Sharon Nani:

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A segment of “Land of Mystery” (instrumental) from the album Music to Awaken Superconsciousness:

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How “Cloisters” is inpletional

Let’s explore the song “Cloisters” in more details, because (a) it’s the one I’m singing in the video from the Corycian Cave in Delphi and (b) Walters himself often used it to specifically highlight how it keeps the energy reined in—making it inpletional—rather than spilling out into emotionalism. Here are his own words on the subject, taken from a talk he gave at the Festival of the Joyful Arts at Ananda Village, June 14, 2003:

Every song that I’ve written has a meaning and I couldn’t begin to tell you what most of them mean because meaning doesn’t have to be something you can reduce to a verbal formula. But it’s a feeling. [An example is] Cloisters. I did a slide show and I found it very helpful to make music based on [the slides as] a focal point [of] what I’m trying to say. In the Amalfi and Sorrento area there was a monastery in a church, but it was a monastery that was no longer an active monastery. It’s a place where people used to worship and now tourists go there. … I wanted to show the monastery and the church feeling there…the traditional sense because this was Italy. Naturally that feeling brought to my mind the Gregorian chant. It had to be in that mode. … But then, I thought … “But this monastery is now a tourist place so it can’t be too traditional. It’s got to have the modern consciousness, too, that people come in and perhaps feel inspired by it but don’t feel drawn to it.” … But it can’t be too much of that or it would get away from the devotion. [I then] held those thoughts clearly in my mind and held them up to my superconscious and said, “Give me a melody that says that.” Instantly it came—no problem! [begins to sing] “Long I’ve called you my Lord, long I’ve called you. Many years I have longed for your sight.” Very Gregorian in feeling. Then, suddenly, it wanted to change. [singing] “Bathed the darkness with tears of devotion…” Now that “tears” [a higher note] is not Gregorian—it gets out of the mold; it’s a more modern feeling to it. [singing] “Bathed the darkness with tears of devotion. Offered candles in prayer to your light.” And then, having been raised here [in America] that thought came into my mind and I had to say “No, you have to control it.” Because modern music is emotional, and so the thought that since I wanted to be more modern naturally brought the impulse to go beyond that into an emotional [sings boisterously] “How much LOOONGGER FRIEND!” I knew that’s not what I wanted, so I pulled it back. [sings gently] “How much longer, friend, must I cry your name.” You see, that controls it. The feeling’s a lot deeper—because there’s emotion there for sure; it wanted to say, [singing] “How much LOOONGGER….” [but] I knew it would be emotional, that wouldn’t be feeling. So, to keep the feeling there you have to control the feeling, don’t let it get out of hand. [sings gently] “How much longer, friend, must I cry your name. I am yours, ever yours, will you come?” Now this is a spiritual song, it’s a song to God, and so it can’t end the way an ordinary song does. The rules of music are that you end on a tonic [like this] [singing, ending down] “I am yours, ever yours, will you come.” Isn’t that so? All music ends that way normally. [This song] couldn’t. This is a song offered to God. It has to go off into infinity. … [sings ending up] “I am yours, ever yours, will you…come?” You see, it goes off into infinity—it doesn’t end.

I’ve edited the transcript above for brevity; see the video below (between 1:14:22 and 1:19:11) for the full version and to see and hear how he demonstrates the differences.

Inpletional music helps overcome harmful or challenging emotions

Specifically reining in the tendency to go emotional—pulling energy inwards rather than letting it spill outwards—and directing that energy upwards toward the Divine instead of outward (to the senses) or downward toward materialism—is what makes Walters’ music inpletional as well as devotional. In piece after piece, you can find places where a “modern” songwriter would likely have taken the composition into a more emotional space (or a materialistic one).

A common belief about music, and most other arts, for that matter, including fiction, is that its purpose is to stir emotions, to make us feel something even if those emotions are harmful or degrading. Walters’ music, on the other hand, shows that it’s possible to do something more, to make us feel something uplifting, even in many different musical styles.

What’s remarkable about such inpletional effects is that they also have the power to lift us out of the kinds of harmful and degrading emotions that we simply take as a given in human experience, such as anger, greed, jealousy, restlessness, hopelessness, grief, anxiety, and so on. This transformation happens because the inward and upward flow of inpletional music induces a higher level of awareness of consciousness in which those lower emotions lose their grip. To give some examples:

Music that expresses and evokes a consciousness of contentment countermands the consciousness of greed.

Music that draws you strongly into your own center such that you aren’t thrown off by anyone else’s behavior countermands anger.

Music that evokes an awareness of a broader reality beyond personal concerns can lift one out of emotions like grief and despair.

Music that induces a sense of peace is an antidote to anxiety.

Walters, in fact, said that every piece of his music is an “antidote” to one or more harmful emotions. To demonstrate what he meant, he assigned one or two songs to each of the sayings in his little book, Secrets of Emotional Healing, as shown on the following PDF:

Secrets of Emotional Healing Antidote Songs 318KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The “Rise in Freedom” Substack and podcast

My own work with Walters’ music since 2003 has largely been focused on this idea of inner effects and music “antidotes”—at first to clearly understand why his assignments work as they do and then to apply that understanding to the rest of his compositions. It was only in 2024 that I finished going through that entire corpus and am now working on sharing those results more broadly.

For that purpose, and to not overburden Deus in Fabula, I’ve started another free Substack publication called Rise in Freedom (below, written using my spiritual name Satyaki as noted in Why did I choose the pen name, Kiran Blackwell).

The immediate need for Rise in Freedom is to share fifty-two ~20 minute audio programs that originally played six times daily under the same title on the streaming channel, Radio Ananda, between July 2025 and July 2026. With the completion of that series, I wanted to make all the programs available on demand, hence the Rise in Freedom podcast.

As you can see from the programs’ titles, each is oriented around helping you release a specific harmful emotion or a set of related emotions—like, again, anger, greed, bitterness, jealousy, anxiety over worldly affairs, fear of death, grief, sense temptations, and so on. I’ve been quite gratified to hear from listeners that these programs worked for them exactly as intended.

But I won’t belabor matters here. Do read the Welcome post to learn about what I plan to publish there, such as written commentaries on specific songs and additional podcasts that explore why the groups of songs used in the different programs work for the emotions in question. I look forward to sharing the adventure with you even as we continue the adventure of spiritual, devotional, and mystical realism in fiction here on Deus in Fabula.

In closing: helping you experience inpletion

Overall, this idea of music antidotes a fascinating study in itself, but my whole point in sharing all this is to point you to the powerful resource of Walters’ music that will help you experience inpletion in a meaningful way. That experience brings greater awareness of your inner life and greater control over how you respond to all the challenges that the world throws at you.

By learning new ways to respond to those challenges yourself, my hope is that those of you who are authors will be further inspired to bring that sensibility into your fictional characters. Doing so, I believe, will go a long way to writing fiction that has a similar power to uplift both you and your readers.

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