In one of my earliest posts on Deus in Fabula, What do I mean by spiritual, devotional, and mystical realism? (March 2024), I wrote the following:

This, in a nutshell, is what I mean by “spiritual, devotional, and mystical realism”: the inner awareness of God’s very real presence in ordinary, everyday life, in everyday situations and settings…experienced by ordinary, everyday people like you and me For that very awareness is what turns the ordinary into the extraordinary, and not just in the fictional realms of speculative and fantasy worlds but in the real and tangible world in which we live, even the modern world with all its perceived complexities. That’s the “realism” part. And that awareness can again be experienced by anyone, anywhere, anytime. Like the weather. Like drinking a cup of tea. Like breathing.

Attached to that last short sentence is a footnote:

One of the simplest methods of cultivating such awareness begins with breath awareness, which means to focus the mind on something going on inside yourself rather than in the external world of the senses. But that’s a topic for another post.

Well, it’s high time I wrote that post, for if we follow the chain here in reverse, breath awareness leads to deeper inner awareness, which leads to a more extraordinary experience—which is to say a more wondrous and joyful experience—of our real and so-called “mundane” world. Whether you’re an author or not, living with that greater sense of wonder and joy is its own reward. And if you are an author, living with that greater sense of wonder and joy yourself empowers you to depict it meaningfully and realistically in your stories.

This process relates also to what I wrote about more recently in Interiority as a necessary characteristic of spiritual fiction:

When we speak of spiritual or mystical experiences, or even meaningful devotional feelings, we’re talking about inner experience. Indeed, spiritual experience is, by definition, non-sensual—the realm of “spirit” is not the realm of the physical world that we engage with through our senses. Spiritual experience even implies a withdrawal from the senses into an altogether different (and often intense) state of inner awareness.

Breath awareness also helps with this withdrawal: the breath is happening within the body, not outside of it, so focusing on the breath is to focus within yourself. If there is any sensation involved, it’s touch, but even then, those sensations are within the nasal passages rather than on the body’s periphery.

Photo courtesy of ananda.org. Lest you think this is AI-generated, this is a real photograph of my friend, Yogiraj, taken on a ridge within the spiritual community where we live.

Method of practice

Here are the basics of this practice:

Sit upright in a quiet place with eyes closed and palms resting upright on the thighs. Relax the body as much as possible and breathe naturally through the nose. Observe your breath (without controlling it), mentally repeating a chosen phrase or word formula with the inhalation and exhalation.

Sitting still in a quiet place with closed eyes means deliberately turning down the volume on the sense inputs. Stillness minimizes touch sensations, especially with turning the palms upwards so nothing rubs the sensitive fingertips. A quiet place minimizes sound. Closing the eyes turns off visual inputs (excepting what light gets filtered through the eyelids). And obviously with this practice, too, you’re not eating or drinking anything, so taste and smell aren’t involved.

You’ve probably already done something like this when you’ve wanted to think about something, emote in silence, or otherwise be alone with yourself, and going to sleep, of course, is a withdrawal from the senses. But the goal here is to withdraw from the senses while retaining and even heightening awareness, not lose it entirely. That’s why it’s important to sit upright, rather than lie down, while still relaxing the body as much as possible. Tension and stillness generally don’t go together.

Breathing naturally, too, helps quiet the body and mind; if the breath is rapid at the outset, give it a minute or two to slow down on its own. Breathing through the nose also cools the incoming air better than breathing through the mouth, which in turn helps cool the nervous system and bring you to a greater state of inward quietude.

It’s here, though, that we often discover how noisy our thoughts and emotions (agitated feelings) really are. Indeed, by withdrawing attention from the noise of the senses, the amplitude of this mental and emotional static seems even greater, which poses an obstacle to the awareness of calm, deep feeling (see the two-part series on Emotion, “inpletion” and devotion).

Toning down that inner noise is the purpose of observing the breath with a phrase or word formula. The breath provides a natural, slow rhythm upon which we can focus our attention; mentally repeating a word formula provides a focal point for thought and feeling rather than being whipsawed by the usual randomness.

The words you choose should be inspiring to you, personally, something that helps draw you into your calm center. For some it’s as simple as mentally repeating “I am” with the inhalation and “peace” or “Spirit” with the exhalation. Others enjoy the traditional practice of the Jesus prayer that’s come down from the early desert fathers: “Lord Jesus Christ” (on inhalation, with optional “Son of God”), “have mercy on me” (on exhalation). Others prefer mantras like hong (on inhalation) and sau (on exhalation), which means “I am Spirit.” There’s no particular magic here: the point is to choose words that are meaningful to you, whether spiritual or secular.

Once you get into the rhythm of watching the breath, note the coolness in the nasal passages with the inhalation and a warmth with the exhalation. Feel it first at the opening of the nostrils, then breath by breath feel it higher and higher in the nasal passages until you get to the top of the nose where the breath enters the skull proper.

Continue watching the breath here for a few minutes more, allow the body and the senses to relax further with every breath.

After those few minutes, let go of watching the breath and focus this inner awareness onto the feeling of simply being alive. Feel your physicality not through the senses but through the life energy flowing through your body, your mind, and your (calm) feelings. When thoughts or emotions pop up, as they will, try to observe them dispassionately, rather than getting involved. Try to feel them simply as energies and what those energies feel like in the body and what other feelings arise from them.

Continue in this state of inner absorption for a few more minutes, however long you feel inspired.

Applying inner awareness to writing interiority

If you’re not a writer, this is the time to gradually come “back to your senses,” literally, with gentle movements so that you can try to carry that inward quietude into outer activity.

For authors, however, now is the time to apply this inner awareness to the process writing scenes with powerful interiority:

Remaining still and inwardly focused, put yourself first into the body of a character, then put yourself in that body into the scene you want to write. Visualize that scene and experience it through that character—through their senses, yes, but more importantly through their whole inner reality. Play the scene and observe everything going on inside, repeating any part you want to. Feel what they feel. Think what they think. React as they react. Live their experience of the scene as fully as you can, as if you’re really there. Thrill or weep as you must. Feel the pains and the despair, but also feel the joys and the exaltations. And if your character is one that’s seeking to feel God’s presence within themselves, feel it too within yourself as a reality.

This process of living the scene, of experiencing it with as much inner awareness as you can, rather than just thinking about it abstractly, replicates how you experience scenes in your real life. And isn’t it easy to tell a story about something you’ve experienced personally?

Now it’s just a process of transferring that story, including the interiority, into words on a page. I think you’ll find a comfortable—and most rewarding—flow.

I’d love to hear how it works for you.

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