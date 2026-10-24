The two- (now three-) part series, Characters who don’t know how the story will end, which I recently reviewed and edited, contains one of my favorite essays on Deus in Fabula. I continue to enjoy exploring how the so-called “proof” that God doesn’t exist, attributed to Epicurus, effectively says that fiction authors don’t exist either. Indeed, to take it even a step further, to say that God does not exist in all of Creation (that he is somehow apart from it) is like saying that a novel’s author doesn’t exist in some parts of that story, when he or she has written every word. (Even with generative AI, something outside the story is present in every bit of it.)

The original series, first posted in August of 2024, was the first time I introduced the four behavioral patterns that I call the self-comforter (sensualist), self-server (egotist), self-sacrificer (idealist), and self-transcender (saint, aspiring or actual). You’ve likely seen reference to these patterns in many subsequent posts, most notably in two other posts to which I frequently link:

This added Part 3, now, offers a few follow-ups to Part 1 and Part 2.

Different perspectives on success

Part 2 explored how what constitutes “evil” is relative to one’s perception and then suggested, only parenthetically, that the same applies to the perception of “good” or “fortune.” Here’s what happens when we reverse the definitions of “evil” given for each of the behavioral patterns to express a statement of “good”:

Self-comforters (sensualists) Evil Good = “Whatever gets in the way of enhances my experiencing pleasure.”

Self-servers (egotists) Evil Good = “Whatever gets in the way of increases my achievements and acquisitions of more wealth, success, fame, and power in the world.”

Self-sacrificers (idealists) Evil Good = “Whatever is dis honorable or prevents helps me from doing ‘good’ for others.”

Self-transcenders ( saints, aspiring or actual) Evil Good= “Anything that separates me from brings me closer to God.”



To give an example, consider a simple situation in which a cashier at a restaurant or store mistakenly undercharges you, which you don’t realize until after you’ve walked away, perhaps even days later. How will the different patterns respond?

Self-comforters and self-servers will likely revel in their “good fortune” because they gained an advantage in the world. Self-sacrificers and self-transcenders, on the other hand, will likely want to rectify the oversight and for the sake of honor and Truth, respectively, even if it means making a special effort to return to the restaurant or store and even if the amount in question is trivial.

Perhaps you’re thinking, “Come on, would anyone be so foolish as to make such an effort?” My answer is “Yes” because I’ve done exactly this on a number of occasions, primarily to balance a tendency I had toward self-serving dishonesty in my youth. To me, now, I’m happy to be called a fool for adhering to honor and Truth because those upholding those qualities are far more important to me than any temporal or worldly advantage I might gain otherwise. I also enjoy how people respond when I come back and insist on paying what I rightly owe.

Self-comforters and self-servers, of course, wouldn’t at all object to making a special effort to rectify an overcharge, perhaps even incurring a greater expense in the process. “It’s the principle of the thing,” they say…and they’re right: it’s just a question of which principle we’re talking about. Self-sacrificers and self-transcenders consider it a higher principle to let go or forgive, trusting that whatever is yours will surely come to you eventually.

Now consider a more extreme example, like winning a lottery or winning a bunch of money through gambling. Self-comforters and self-servers would certainly revel in their apparent success. Self-sacrificers might even also celebrate not so much with gambling but with receiving similarly large gifts through grants of donations, which can be used to support their cause. Self-transcenders, however, and even many self-sacrificers, are much more likely to consider such windfalls a curse because of all the troubles and responsibilities that come with them. Perhaps that’s why they aren’t particularly drawn to gambling or other get-rich-quick schemes.

Photo by Kvnga on Unsplash

Indeed, wealth and “good fortune” can bring about as much suffering as so-called “evil.” But the self-transcender doesn’t consider any kind of suffering as a disproof of God. Rather, suffering is merely a reminder that true self-transcendence hasn’t yet been achieved.

Alexander the Great vs. Dandamis

Here I’m reminded of a story told in Autobiography of a Yogi about Alexander the Great, the most powerful man in the world in his time, when he had found his way to India and became interested in Hindu philosophy.

Shortly after the Greek warrior had arrived in Taxila in northern India, he sent a messenger, Onesikritos, a disciple of the Hellenic school of Diogenes, to fetch an Indian teacher, Dandamis, a great sannyasi of Taxila. “Hail to thee, O teacher of Brahmins!” Onesikritos said after seeking out Dandamis in his forest retreat. “The son of the mighty God Zeus, being Alexander who is the Sovereign Lord of all men, asks you to go to him, and if you comply, he will reward you with great gifts, but if you refuse, he will cut off your head!” The yogi received this fairly compulsive invitation calmly, and “did not so much as lift up his head from his couch of leaves.” “I also am a son of Zeus, if Alexander be such,” he commented. “I want nothing that is Alexander’s, for I am content with what I have, while I see that he wanders with his men over sea and land for no advantage, and is never coming to an end of his wanderings.”

Dandamis proceeds to give Onesikritos a caustic message for the “King of the World,” including an utter disdain both for worldly treasure and even his physical body:

“Know this, however, that what Alexander offers and the gifts he promises are things to me utterly useless; the things I prize and find of real use and worth are these leaves which are my house, these blooming plants which supply me with daily food, and the water which is my drink; while all other possessions which are amassed with anxious care are wont to prove ruinous to those who gather them, and cause only sorrow and vexation, with which every poor mortal is fully fraught. … “Should Alexander cut off my head, he cannot also destroy my soul. My head alone, then silent, will remain, leaving the body like a torn garment upon the earth, whence also it was taken. I then, becoming Spirit, shall ascend to my God…. “Let Alexander then terrify with these threats those who wish for wealth and who dread death, for against us these weapons are both alike powerless…. Go then and tell Alexander this: Dandamis has no need of aught that is yours, and therefore will not go to you, and if you want anything from Dandamis, come you to him.”

Inflicting “cruelty” to draw out something higher

In A character archetype for spiritual fiction: the sublator, part 4, I wrote about how Herb Brooks, the coach of the US hockey team that defeated the Soviet Union at the 1980 Olympics, didn’t shy away from hard lessons. As depicted in the film Miracle—a depiction that’s supported by the real-life material in the DVD commentaries—Brooks pushed all his players to their utter limit.

Early in his training of the team, Brooks calls out, “Be prepared to grow through pain, gentleman!” For he’s trying to draw the very best out of his players. Why would we expect God—or the author or a work of fiction—to do anything less?

Let me repeat the pivotal scene in the movie—taken from the real story—when, after an exhibition game in Norway, Brooks put his players through a lengthy period of grueling drills. As explained in the DVD commentaries, Brooks was looking for something from the team. He didn’t know quite what, but it hadn’t come out in the game with Norway during which most of the players were distracted by attractive young women in the stands. He knew that his players could rise to another level that they themselves didn’t realize was possible.

So, he pushed them. Hard. He inflicted pain, misery, and suffering upon his team, when he had it entirely within his power to make them comfortable, to let them loose to go indulge themselves with the local women.

Michael Mantenuto genuinely suffering in the role of Jack O’Callahan in Miracle (2004).

Why was Brooks so “cruel”? It’s because he knew that comfort in the moment would never bring his player up higher. He knew that leaving them on that level would consign them to lives of mediocrity. As he says at one point in the scene, “You have to be uncommon, because common men go nowhere!”

What he finally draws out, specifically through Mike Eruzione, a non-standout player who would yet become the team’s captain, was a consciousness of unity within the team. “Who do you play for?” Brooks asks. “I play for the United States of America,” Eruzione answers. He was no longer playing for himself, for his team, or for his alma mater, but for the nation that he’d been chosen to represent. “The name on the front,” Brooks had said, “is a helluva lot more important than the name on the back!”

The director of Miracle, Gavin O’Connor, inflicted as much if not more suffering upon his hockey-players-turned-actors to recreate that scene. As he explains in the DVD commentaries, he wanted the scene to be completely authentic. He thus warned the actors that he was going to put them through two days of hell to achieve that, driving them to the same point of utter exhaustion as the real players had experienced. When you see those actors sweating, collapsing, and dry-heaving, it’s all real.

In this case, though, the actors all knew how the story would end and willingly put themselves to the challenge, suffering for their art and for the sake of the story.

My point is that in this context, Brooks (like O’Connor) was God. He had all the power. And yet he specifically inflicted pain and suffering upon the team. Was that because he was cruel? Was it because he was evil? Did his willingness to “let suffering happen” prove that he didn’t exist?

Not in the slightest. He pushed his players because he knew their potential. He wanted to make them not better hockey players but better human beings. As he says in the movie, “The important thing is that those twenty boys know in twenty years that they didn’t leave anything on the table.” That’s a true coach, one focused primarily on the development of his players. Yes, Brooks wanted to create a team that could win the gold medal, but I think winning that medal was really just a proof of how his players had grown.

At the end of the movie, Brooks says in a voiceover, “People ask me what the best moment was for me. It was here: watching twenty young men from such diverse backgrounds coming together as one.”

What would happen if God did coddle us?

To close this post, let’s consider what might happen if God did use his omnipotence to just “fix” everything we deem is “wrong” with our world, as the Epicurean logic suggests he must to prove his existence. How would most people respond? Generally speaking, people would sit back and enjoy the peace and comfort for a time. But would they remain satisfied? Complacency is very bane of spiritual progress, and remaining separate from God, no matter how sensually comfortable one might be, inevitably brings anguish.

Furthermore, would it even be possible to “fix” the world according to everyone’s idea of right and wrong? The fallacy here is the assumption that there is a single “we” that shares the same definitions and priorities. The fact of the matter is that no such “we” exists. The priorities of the self-server and the self-sacrificer, for example, are almost always at odds with one another: the self-server wants more for himself while the self-sacrificer wants more for everyone. Similarly, the self-comforter’s sensual indulgence is exactly that which a self-transcender knows is one of the greatest obstacles to union with God.

God, in short, simply cannot make everyone happy at once, so long as they cling to separation from their true reality in him. Like Herb Brooks wanting his players to transcend their egoic identification, God also wants for every human being to realize oneness with all that is. But you can’t do that if you cling to egotism, cling to sensual comforts, cling to smallness. What, then, is God to do? Coddle you? No. He has to guide you to that which will satisfy. All manners of pain and suffering exist to tell you that you’re going in the wrong direction.

God, the author of the story of Creation, designed the universe that way.

Leave a comment