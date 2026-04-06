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I’ve recently made a few edits to the three-part series, Character Arcs in Mystical Fiction, which examines static arcs (Part 1) along with both positive/upward (Part 2) and negative/downward dynamic arcs (Part 3). These are some of my favorite posts from two years of writing Deus in Fabula, so I encourage you to read them if you haven’t before.

Here, I want to pick up a thread that I noted in Part 1 of that series:

When the protagonist is static, [he or she] must then necessarily be something of a spiritual superhero…. In the context of mystical realism [such] characters may not be particularly relatable to most ordinary readers, but that’s another topic in itself.

The question here is this: can characters who are spiritual superheroes, like saints, be relatable to ordinary readers who are, by definition, not (yet) saints themselves? I think the answer is “Yes,” and there are several approaches to portraying such characters that can help that relatability, as we’ll explore in this two-part series.

Note: I’m using “saint” here to refer to individuals who have reached an elevated state of spiritual awareness and God-communion, rather than as a synonym for an ordinary “believer.”

Relatable fantasy superheroes

First, let’s broaden the question to consider superheroes more generally, such as protagonists in the Marvel franchise. Because these characters are typically imbued with their powers from the get-go, they follow more or less static character arcs. Furthermore, the typical viewer or reader cannot, in reality, aspire to be endowed with supernatural powers, extraordinary genius, or technology that’s physically impossible.

Yet the very success of these movies suggests that the characters involved are relatable.

One reason is that if such characters grow, it’s typically not in developing their powers but in developing the wisdom to use those powers well. This question is meaningful for just about everyone, for we all have some kind of power, however slight, such as the power to help or hurt others physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

A more significant reason is that these characters represent not so much who we (the people in the audience) are or have any chance of becoming (especially where specific superpowers are concerned), but that they represent an ability to change the world that we wish we had. Many people today feel powerless and helpless before the apparent onslaught of political, economic, and even existential threats. Superhero fantasy thus provides an escape, two- to three-hour doses of lovely “what ifs?” They give us permission to think about what we would change if you could.

A spiritual superhero or saint is similarly relatable—they may possess the power to change the world through healings or other miracles. But even lacking those capabilities, they represent the power to change oneself, especially to sustain if not deepen one’s devotion to God amidst all manner of challenges. And those are powers that we can all use.

Assuming a prior relationship

Another approach to relatability is to rely on readers’ existing knowledge. A novel that portrays Jesus, for example, or perhaps a well-known figure like Saint Francis, doesn’t typically need to help readers form a relationship with those characters at all: authors can just assume that a relationship already exists. Authors can also assume that readers who are even drawn to such a story in the first place already want to relate to such characters. Consequently, authors don’t need to work very hard to make those characters sympathetic.

A reader without such a prior relationship, however, will likely struggle with such stories; “Christian” fiction is rightly marketed as such, because the label denotes a set of assumptions about the reader as much as it indicates boundaries around the content (such as omitting profanity). Readers for whom those assumptions apply can jump right into stories that employ Christian jargon, for example, or refer to Bible passages. A non-Christian, on the other hand, is likely to be confused by such stories if not repulsed. Similarly, a Hindu easily relate to portrayals of Krishna, Rama, and Hanuman whereas a non-Hindu would need some help.

This approach can work with spiritual superhero characters, then, if you’re specifically targeting readers who know something about them already. But don’t expect the story to have any appeal outside that group.

Relating through a character who forms a relationship

Without assuming existing knowledge, one way an author can help readers relate to a saint is through a protagonist who goes through the process of forming that relationship themselves. Instead of asking readers to relate directly to a saint, in other words, provide them with relatable characters who experience the saint on the reader’s behalf.

This relatability-by-proxy is what I think works so well with Lloyd Douglas’ The Robe—the whole story is about the protagonist, Marcellus Gallio (a Roman Tribune), not just learning about Jesus (whom he himself crucifies early in the book) but also developing a deep, committed devotion that empowers him to become a martyr at the end. Because Douglas’ portrayal of Marcellus is quite sympathetic, readers can develop their own devotion as Marcellus does. Furthermore, because Marcellus already lives and knows how to relate to the world of Roman-era Palestine, readers can just take that world for granted, thereby allowing them to focus on relating more specifically to Jesus, as Marcellus is doing.

Also in The Robe is the encounter that Marcellus’ personal slave, Demitrius, has with Jesus on the latter’s entry into Jerusalem, which occurs at a moment when the procession stops for a few moments:

Gradually [Jesus’] eyes moved over the crowd until they came to rest on the strained, bewildered face of Demetrius. Perhaps, he wondered, the man’s gaze halted there because he alone—in all this welter of hysteria—refrained from shouting. His silence singled him out. The eyes calmly appraised Demetrius. They neither widened nor smiled; but, in some indefinable manner, they held Demetrius in a grip so firm it was almost a physical compulsion. The message they communicated was something other than sympathy, something more vital than friendly concern; a sort of stabilizing power that swept away all such negations as slavery, poverty, or any other afflicting circumstance. Demetrius was suffused with the glow of this curious kinship. Blind with sudden tears, he elbowed through the throng and reached the roadside. (Chapter IV, Location 1531, Kindle Edition)

Demitrus, as a disempowered person who grapples with his oppression, is certainly relatable.

Victor Mature as Demitrius in the 1953 movie version of The Robe. Be aware that the passionate, reactive character in the movie bears little resemblance to the thoughtful and deeply noble character in the book.

Another example is Heather Kaufmann’s Up from Dust (2024), a novelization of the story of Martha of the Mary and Martha duo in the Gospels, both of whom are sisters to Lazarus. Kaufmann certainly makes Martha sympathetic so that the reader can experience certain Gospel stories through her eyes.

Similarly, Jamie Ogle’s fictionalized account of Saint Valentine, Of Love and Treason (2024), provides a number of characters who relate to the saint. In one scene, for example, Saint Valentine is being tortured (as happened historically). Ogle tells that scene from the point of view of the torturer, who has to then reflects on the saint’s response to that torment.

I also think of the 1993 movie, Little Buddha, which tells the life of Siddhartha Gautama through the experience of two Westerners, a young boy and his father, who are being exposed to it for the first time. The boy provides a character who is open and curious; the father provides a character who is skeptical and reluctant. Together, they give different viewers access to the story. The movie, of course, couldn’t go into the characters’ inner experiences, but a novel written along such lines most certainly could.

A still from Little Buddha, with Chris Isaak as the father, Dean Conrad, Alex Wiesendanger as the boy, Jesse Conrad, and Ying Ruocheng as Lama Norbu.

Coming in part 2

In Part 2, we’ll look at the approach of showing a character’s process of becoming a saint. We’ll also examine the approach of loading saints with flaws (which I think needs to be used carefully) in contrast to one that invites readers a little higher by depicting different aspects of saints at different points in the story.

Until then, your thoughts are welcome!

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