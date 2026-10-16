All of the previous posts in this series (starting with Part 1) have explored the archetype of the true guru or sublator. In this final post, now, we’ll switch gears and consider the disciple’s part of the relationship, which very much hinges on right attitude and the right understanding of what the sublator is trying to do.

Truthfully, the subject of discipleship and depicting discipleship in fiction could fill volumes, or at least a healthy series of posts. Here, then, we’ll focus only on the disciple’s part as it relates to those aspects of the sublator that we’ve covered in other parts of the series…with a few added notes.

Accepting responsibility and doing the work

As I wrote in Part 2, “It’s the magnetism of a disciple’s own desire to grow spiritually—the desire to know God—that attracts the sublator.” Having such a relationship is truly a grace and a privilege, yes, but it’s also a responsibility. If the sublator is committed to the disciple’s spiritual upliftment, the disciple must also be willing to do what it takes to cooperate with that flow.

Here’s where the conflicts inevitably arise—conflicts that easily make for interesting fictional scenarios! The goal of that flow of spiritual upliftment is for the disciple to transcend his or her ego, for its ego—any and all sense of limitation related to body, personality, habits, tendencies, etc.—are exactly what separates one from God/Satchidananda and the lasting fulfillment that everyone seeks. Cooperating with that flow thus runs naturally and even powerfully counter to “normal,” ego-bound sensibilities and ego-bound reason.

That’s why the root word of disciple, discipline, is about self-discipline rather than the sublator imposing his or her will on the disciple. When disciples address their sublator as “Master,” it’s in the sense of “master of oneself,” not in the sense of subservience of slavery. It’s that self-mastery that a sincere disciple wants to develop—and that a sincere sublator wants to help the disciple achieve.

A common mistake among disciples (that again affords many fictional possibilities) is to think that having the guidance of a sublator will make life easy and comfortable, as if the sublator is a pet or a divine slave. Such disciples flee the moment a sublator subjects them to any kind of lesson, even a soft one. That’s why trust and loyalty are both important aspects of discipleship, as we shall see.

A second mistake, which follows from the first, is to think that a sublator can do your work for you. Many erstwhile gurus—not to mention soothsayers, palmists, fortune tellers, and even many self-proclaimed pastors—take advantage of such laziness to build large (and remunerative) followings. They are the “thieves and robbers” of whom Jesus spoke, and among these we today have to include AI “gurus” like those mentioned at the end of Part 5.

But no one can eat or exercise on your behalf, let alone find and commune with God for you, not even sublator who has already achieved oneness with God. The disciple always has to do the difficult work of self-discipline and self-transcendence.

What a true sublator can do, however, is help the disciple understand what work is necessary and when, because, as a channel for God, he or she understands you far better than you can understand yourself.

Complete trust and cooperation with the sublator’s guidance

A disciple who understands that the sublator has no agenda other than a disciple’s spiritual growth extends trust to the sublator. Unconditional obedience, a long-time staple of monastic vows, is often considered the highest expression of this trust. The disciple treats the sublator’s guidance as if coming from God directly, which is also to say that the disciple trusts that God wants nothing but the best for us, no matter how difficult, challenging, strange, or otherwise irrational the guidance might be.

The point of such obedience is to short-circuit (that is, discipline) the habitual “yes, but…” tendency that we so often use to rationalize objections and justify why we shouldn’t follow that guidance (and thereby remain bound to ego and subject to suffering). That tendency is an expression of the thought, “I know better than the sublator does” or “(s)he just doesn’t understand me.” No, the sublator understands you better than you can imagine, because they aren’t blinded by habits, moods, attachments, addictions, whims, opinion, desires, fears, and whatever else clouds the disciple’s so-claimed “better” judgment. By following their guidance, you can bypass all that noise and get to what really matters.

In Chapter 14 of Steven Pressfield’s The Legend of Bagger Vance, the disciple, Rannulph Junah, is struggling with his game during the championship match. His sublator, Bagger Vance, states the problem of ego-consciousness outright:

“Junah’s problem is simple,” he said. “He thinks he is Junah. … I will teach him he is not Junah. … Then he will swing Junah’s swing.” (104, Kindle Edition)

That’s when Vance gives guidance to Junah that the forecaddie and story’s narrator, Hardie Greaves, thinks is utterly ridiculous:

“Why don’t you hook this one out of bounds?” Bagger Vance spoke directly to the champion, wiping a new Spalding, a high-compression black Dot, as he readied to hand it to him. I was there, not three feet away, and couldn’t believe my ears. Neither could Junah. For an instant he tried to take it as a joke. Surely Bagger Vance was trying to loosen his man up with a little reverse psychology. One look in the caddie’s eyes dispelled that notion. Vance placed the ball in Junah’s hand and tugged the oversize persimmon driver up from the bag. “Just snipe it over that first bunker, it’ll hit the road and bound off to hell and gone. Then you’ll be so far out of the match, you can relax.” Junah stared at him stricken. … Junah would step to the tee with that horrifying self-fulfilling thought in mind and…“Go on”—Bagger Vance pressed Schenectady Slim, the driver, into the champion’s hand—“what are you waiting for?” (104-105)

Junah proceeds to hook, badly. The gallery groans; everyone takes pity on him, including his opponents.

The match, or Junah’s inclusion in it, had reached its nadir. It had become an embarrassment, a joke, a fiasco. It hurt Jones and Hagen. Cheapened them. And everyone knew it would only get worse. (106)

Unphased, Vance sidles up to Junah:

“Do you want to quit? … We can easily fabricate an excuse that will be embraced by everyone. No disgrace. No one will quibble with your parting under these circumstances, least of all your friends.” Vance indicated the Judge and the other elders who hovered painfully in a knot at the rear of the tee. “They will be grateful to you.” Junah used his thumbnail to scrape a small clod of soil from the soleplate of his driver. “You know I can’t quit,” he answered. Vance nodded gravely, then dropped the fresh ball into Junah’s palm. “I know it,” he said. “I wanted to make sure you did.” (106-107)

And there begins Junah’s spectacular recovery.

Cooperative vs. blind or forced obedience

Unconditional obedience, however, should be given only to a sublator who is a pure channel for the divine, which is to say, one who has transcended the ego themselves. If a disciple isn’t sure the sublator has reached that point, or is receiving guidance second-hand through an imperfect representative, then this trust is better expressed as cooperative (rather than unconditional) obedience. Cooperative obedience means giving the sublator’s guidance the benefit of the doubt and taking sincere action. Doing so overrides the “yes, but…” and “I know better than you” tendencies that would prevent action, which is really the point.

Obedience, indeed, whether unconditional or cooperative, always means “intelligent, creative participation in whatever one is asked to do, as opposed to that kind of obedience which asks, and is allowed to ask, no questions.” All human beings, including those who’ve vowed obedience to a sublator, are endowed with free will. Cooperative obedience means voluntarily bringing yourself to the point where you can sincerely align that free will with the sublator’s guidance and thus act joyfully. Grumbling, forced obedience, on the other hand, doesn’t help overcome that inner resistance at all, for it leads a person to instead use their will to find an escape!

That non-cooperation is that we repeatedly see in Anakin Skywalker in Episodes II and III of Star Wars. Just as his mentor, Obi-Wan, is always pushing an agenda (and continually snarking at Anakin in Episode II), Anakin is always pushing his own, which is gaining power. That conflict eventually makes him easy prey for the Sith Lord, Palpatine/Sidious, who succeeds in corrupting Anakin so that he uses his power destructively.

Discipleship to the Infinite, not a person

When seen as self-discipline, the surrender of one’s ego is not to the sublator but to one’s own Higher Self. Discipleship, rightly understood, is discipleship to God, to the Infinite, for the sublator’s ego-transcendence, as explored in Part 3, means that the sublator is merely a channel through which one connects to that Infinite.

Being incarnate within the physical world, the sublator must necessarily have a body and a personality, but those are superficial realities only. Discipleship is primarily an inner relationship, not an outer one, which is why a sublator best teaches through magnetism rather than verbal instruction (as explored in Part 5).

Most importantly, this understanding of discipleship means that the disciple also looks past his or her own limited humanity to their inherent divinity. Such a view keeps one in attunement with the sublator who is, ultimately, trying to wake the disciple up to that very divinity.

This acceptance of one’s own divine nature has profound behavioral implications: it means an attitude of “not yet” or “I haven’t yet succeeded” vs. giving up. It’s not hard to imagine a fictional character who demonstrates this determination—we see it all the time in heroic quests—only here, the quest is for God-realization rather than some worldly goal. I would certainly like to see more depictions of such quests.

Indeed, we’ve already seen this “You know I can’t quit” attitude in The Legend of Bagger Vance scene discussed earlier. Another variant occurs later in the movie when Junah faces his most difficult test (PTSD from World War I):

Note that the audio-visual format of a movie demands that the conversation happens outwardly with a lot of talking. Were I to put this scene in written form (in the book, this scene is highly metaphysical and works a different theme than the movie), I’d make most of the entire conversation inward and intuitive as befits the sublator’s magnetic influence on consciousness.

Loyalty within the eternal bond

In Part 4 we explored the eternal nature of the disciple-sublator relationship, a bond that’s an “eternal reflection of the soul’s inner bond with God: it’s a sacred trust that cannot be broken by either party.”

The implications of this sacred trust are as profound as the acceptance of one’s inherent divinity.

For one thing, try as a disciple might, they’ll never shake the sublator off. If a disciple doesn’t want to follow the sublator’s guidance, then fine, the sublator will let the disciple suffer until they’ve had enough and ask for guidance once more. I can imagine fictional scenarios in which a disciple character tries everything possible, but still fails to block the sublator’s love.

Similarly, fiction could portray the disciple who flees the sublator’s discipline and “shops around” for more sympathetic and less demanding guides—going from one guru to the next, looking and looking, being taken advantage of time and again, and finally returns. Another way to explore this facet is to portray the sublator as a lowly or unattractive person, thereby shattering any romantic ideas a disciple might have about the relationship. This “holy fool” motif appears in a variety of literary works. Bagger Vance, depicted as a black man in both book and movie, is such a character in 1920s Savannah, Georgia.

Here, there’s value in portraying a disciple that knows that he or she “belongs” to the sublator despite all contrary opinions, even the point of willingness to be that sublator’s last disciple when all others have left.

The eternal bond also means that the disciple must accept the sublator as a whole package rather than cherry-picking the sublator’s guidance and then amending it with opinions of other teachers (especially ones who are more sympathetic, like an AI guru). Disciples who go down this road invariably find themselves increasingly confused, especially when guidance from different teachers is contradictory. Just imagine a character who manages to piece together a complex “life purpose” from many different sources, only to find that it’s a fragile house of cards.

A fourth aspect of the bond is that the disciple sees the sublator as his or her sole reference point in viewing the world and everything that happens, rather than taking the sublator as just one of many different inputs.

All of these, we can say, are expressions of loyalty—not the kind of loyalty demanded by mafiosos and political bosses, but the dedication that comes from knowing “This is where I belong.” There are many good stories that can be based on this principle, an example of this is Little Buddha as discussed in Part 4. Two others that have been suggested to me, but that I haven’t yet watches, are Seven Years in Tibet and the 2003 Korean film, Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. I’d appreciate your suggestions, too!

Listening…always listening

The final aspect, which is covered in Part 5, is that if the sublator primarily teaches through magnetism, then the disciple primarily learns through magnetism. In practical terms, this means that disciples must often figure things out apparently on their own, with the sublator giving only cryptic hints (as Aragorn says of Gandalf in The Two Towers, “you still speak in riddles”).

But, as Bagger Vance says, “You are never alone.” The sublator’s influence and consciousness is always available to guide the disciple’s inner process, which implies the disciple’s cultivation of intuition.

Like a radio, a disciple has to carefully attune themselves to the sublator’s “program.” This attunement requires a deliberate effort to cut through one’s own mental static and the noise of the world in order to hear intuition’s whispers. That’s why loyalty—keeping the sublator as one’s reference point—is so important.

Jena Malone as the young Ellie Arroway in Contact, carefully tuning her HAM radio.

A disciple must also make an effort to purify the heart, which means deliberately severing the heart-strings of every desire and attachment that would distract from that agenda of inner growth and rediscovering one’s inherent divinity. This is no easy process, for the world offers very little support for such purification. Yet it’s necessary for intuition to flourish.

Even as one’s intuition develops, it’s nevertheless important to keep it in check. A good approach—and one that, if ignored, can make for some very interesting fiction!—is to trust your intuition only one step beyond actual experience. It’s too easy to trick yourself into certainty, especially when hidden desires are involved.

Along the same lines, it’s also important to continually listen. Another common mistake among disciples is to take apparently clear, inward guidance as lifelong purpose or some grand “mission.” Consequently, they “head for the hills” with that guidance, as it were, and stop listening. But the sublator is always trying to guide the disciple across the minefield—or through the labyrinth, to use a gentler image—of ego temptations. Present guidance is for the present only, applicable to only a short segment of the path, after which you may need to change direction, go a short way, then change direction again. And hearing that program requires the self-discipline of constant listening, constant attunement, and constant reattunement.

For further study

As I said at the beginning, the subject of discipleship could fill volumes. There are, indeed, plenty of books that will provide a deeper understanding of the disciple-guru relationship and perhaps examples to draw from in fictional scenarios.

In addition to the examples already cited in this series, let me recommend as a starting point the two texts that I’m most personally familiar with, as I re-read them every year or two:

Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramhansa Yogananda, the very first line of which is, “The characteristic features of Indian culture have long been a search for ultimate verities and the concomitant disciple-guru relationship.” You might say that a core purpose of this book is to explore that relationship.

The New Path by Swami Kriyananda, a lifelong direct disciple of Yogananda, which explores the disciple’s point of view in the relationship.

What I particularly like about these is that unlike many books that are primarily conceptual (such as Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s classic, The Cost of Discipleship), they’re full of stories that can give inspiration for fictional scenarios.

If you know of others you’d like to recommend, be sure to drop them in the comments!

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