Part 1 of this series introduced the character archetype of the sublator that, where spiritual fiction is concerned, can help restore the original, spiritual function of a “guru.” Part 1 also noted how this particular function—and the singular focus on uplifting a disciple’s consciousness toward communion with God—gives rise to a number of key distinctions between a sublator and a mentor. Here in part 2, then, we explore the examples of the first such distinction:

Mentors, such as those well-known figures noted at the beginning of part 1, commonly appear with the purpose of training a disciple for some role in fulfilling that agenda that’s only secondarily (if at all) concerned with the student’s inner growth.

That priority is reversed for the sublator, with whom the disciple’s spiritual growth and well-being outweighs any other agenda.

Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars

In the Star Wars saga, it’s clear that in their training of Anakin and Luke Skywalker, Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi are primarily interested in defeating the Sith and bringing balance to the Force (respectively). Obi-Wan and Yoda admit to this principal purpose several times in The Empire Strikes Back. For example, during his training with Yoda on the swampy planet Dagobah, Luke is plagued by visions of Darth Vader inflicting great pans upon Luke’s closest friends, Han Solo, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca. Unable to shake those images, he’s intent on leaving to help them. Yoda and Obi-Wan (who appears as a spirit) urge him to remain and complete his training. Toward the end of that scene, Obi-Wan counsels, “Patience!”

Luke: And sacrifice Han and Leia? Yoda (looking stern): If you honor what they fight for…yes.

Clearly, both Obi-Wan and Yoda are willing to sacrifice people’s lives in service to the primary goal. Neither one ever mentions Luke’s own inner development.

Luke chooses to leave anyway, and as he departs, we hear these words:

Yoda: Now, matters are worse. Obi-Wan: That boy was our only hope. Yoda: No, there is another.

Luke, in other words, is merely a means to an end. If he fails, there’s apparently a backup plan, meaning that although Luke is the best candidate for the job, he’s not the only one. That fact makes Luke expendable.

Here’s that full scene:

Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings

Next, consider the wizard Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings, whose overarching purpose of destroying the One Ring and defeating the dark lord Sauron. Readers versed in the broader lore of Tolkien’s milieu, in fact, know that this purpose is Gandalf’s whole reason for being on Middle Earth in the first place.

Gandalf’s key disciple, Frodo Baggins, is consequently just a means to that end, like Luke Skywalker is in Star Wars. Gandalf loves Frodo, of course, but Frodo’s inner growth doesn’t figure into Gandalf’s equations. Gandalf simply tells Frodo that he was “meant” for this outer quest, that some higher power essentially chose Frodo to “bear the burden” of carrying the Ring to Mount Doom, where alone it can be destroyed. If there’s any inner, spiritual growth for Frodo in pursuit of this quest, it’s really not mentioned.

Gandalf even knows that he’s effectively just using Frodo, which is why his enemies twice try to leverage his guilty conscience at different times to thwart his overarching agenda.

One instance is in the movie version of Return of the King when the fallen wizard Sarumon says:

“Gandalf does not hesitate to sacrifice those closest to him…those he professes to love. Tell me, what words of comfort did you give the halfling before you sent him to his doom? The path that you have set him on can only lead to death.”

Actor Ian McKellen does a marvelous job conveying Gandalf’s guilt in that moment:

Later, before the Black Gates in The Return of the King, the Mouth of Sauron also seeks to manipulate Gandalf by revealing Frodo’s belongings and suggesting that Frodo has been captured and faces torture. Here’s how it appears in the book:

“Now, maybe he that bore these things was a creature that you would not grieve to lose, and maybe otherwise: one dear to you, perhaps? If so, take swift counsel with what little wit is left to you. For Sauron does not love spies, and what his fate shall be depends now on your choice.” No one answered him; but he saw their faces grey with fear and the horror in their eyes, and he laughed again, for it seemed to him that his sport went well. “Good, good!” he said. “He was dear to you, I see. Or else his errand was one that you did not wish to fail? It has. And now he shall endure the slow torment of years, as long and slow as our arts in the Great Tower can contrive, and never be released, unless maybe when he is changed and broken, so that he may come to you, and you shall see what you have done. This shall surely be unless you accept my Lord’s terms.” “Name the terms,” said Gandalf steadily, but those nearby saw the anguish in his face, and now he seemed an old and wizened man, crushed, defeated at last. They did not doubt that he would accept. (889-890, Kindle Edition of The Lord of the Rings)

In the shorter movie version of this scene, Ian McKellen again shows guilt and remorse:

Dumbledore in Harry Potter

Then we have the Harry Potter books and movies in which Dumbledore bears a similar guilt. Dumbledore’s interest in Harry is to train him as an agent to defeat Lord Voldemort. In the books, specifically, Voldemort learns of a prophecy that one born on July 31st would be his nemesis: “Neither can live while the other survives.” Harry has that birthdate, which is why Voldemort attempts to slay Harry as a baby. This attempted murder is how Voldemort “marks” Harry as his chosen nemesis, which is why Dumbledore’s takes an interest in training Harry and virtually ignoring the other child born on the same day, Neville Longbottom.

The fact that Dumbledore’s overarching agenda is Voldemort’s downfall, even if it means Harry’s death, is finally revealed in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows when Harry is viewing Professor Snape’s memories in the Pensieve. Viewing this memory is how Harry (and the audience) learns the backstory that makes sense of so much that’s gone on in the entire series to that point (books and movies both). Why is it that Harry can talk to snakes and shares a special connection to Voldemort’s thoughts and emotions? It’s because when Voldemort’s killing curse rebounded on the night he tried to murder Harry, Voldemort’s soul was fragmented and one of those fragments attached itself to Harry. And that come with some really bad news, as expressed in these lines from the movie:

“And while that fragment of soul, unmissed by Voldemort, remains attached to and protected by Harry, Lord Voldemort cannot die.”

Not only is this bad news for Harry, it’s also bad news for Professor Snape, who has been protecting Harry all along because of his love for Harry’s mother.

“So the boy … the boy must die?” asked Snape quite calmly. “And Voldemort himself must do it, Severus. That is essential. … “You have been keeping him alive so that he can die at the right moment?” “Yes, yes, the boy must die.”

So again, like Luke Skywalker and Frodo Baggins, Harry is merely a means to an end, and Dumbledore knows it, a guilt that actor Michael Gambon so aptly portrays in the movie version of that scene:

Mentors and students may abandon one another

The foregoing examples each show how a mentor’s outward agenda makes seeking out and training students as simply a means to an end. Mentors often take on students because of the student’s own interest in serving that agenda or gaining the powers that come along for the ride. Luke wants to be a Jedi and Harry wants to be a wizard because in both cases they’ve lost their parents and despise the foster homes in which they’ve been raised (an aunt and uncle in both cases).

Frodo, too, is an orphan that’s been raised by his uncle, Bilbo. Frodo, for his part, isn’t explicitly interested in developing powers or skills, yet he’s motivated by the desire—and thus the power—to protect his home. If the Shire wasn’t threatened, he’d be perfectly happy to live out his days in quiet comfort, never concerning himself with any kind of inner growth.

These interests make the mentor-student relationship one of mutual benefit as a means to an end: the outer mission, on behalf of the mentor, and the acquisition of some power, on behalf of the student.

If the student loses interest in the mentor’s agenda, the mentor is likely to lose interest in the student because fulfillment of that agenda overrides any concerns about whether serving that agenda is spiritually right for the student. The mentor can then go seek out someone else to exploit.

Similarly, if the student believes that the mentor isn’t helping enough to develop the desires powers, the student might terminate the relationship. In Attack of the Clones, for example, there’s a scene on Tatooine where Anakin complains to Padme that Obi-Wan isn’t training him properly, going so far to say that Obi-Wan is jealous of Anakin’s powers. The Emperor Palpatine—who is also the Sith by name of Lord Sidious—exploits Anakin’s desire in Revenge of the Sith by promising to give him training that the Jedi withhold. Anakin takes the bait, which leads him to abandon his loyalty to the Jedi and become the Lord Vader.

The sublator’s priority of inner growth

Sublators, on the other hand, always place a disciple’s inner growth above all other concerns; any outward agenda is merely a means to that end. Put another way, the people are more important than the things—a sublator is perfectly willing to let an outer agenda or project fall into utter ruin if that’s what’s best for the disciple’s welfare and especially the disciple’s spiritual development. The sublator is simply not invested in any other outcome.

It’s for this reason that sublators don’t seek to attract disciples to serve a mission. Instead, it’s the magnetism of a disciple’s own desire to grow spiritually—the desire to know God—that attracts the sublator. As the saying goes, “When the disciple is ready, the guru appears close-by.” (It’s also why the disciple-sublator relationship is an eternal one, but that’s a separate distinction that we’ll explore in another post in this series.)

In some cases, a sublator does have a broader, outward mission that his or her disciples can serve. But that’s a can and not a must. A true sublator never uses disciples for the fulfillment of that mission. If a sublator happens to assign a disciple a task or role that’s related to that mission, it’s because the very attempt to complete that task or fulfill that role is what will help the disciple grow.

“Sometimes,” Swami Kriyananda (J. Donald Walters) wrote of his guru/sublator, Paramhansa Yogananda, in The New Path, “he would not place people in positions for which they were eminently qualified, simply because they no longer needed those particular experiences to grow spiritually.” (Chapter 24) He learned this directly when Yogananda asked him, as a relatively new disciple, to write articles for the public, rather than having much more seasoned disciples do the job: it’s because he needed to do the work and the others didn’t.

Because Kriyananda’s own inner growth was also deeply intertwined with the need to share joy with others, Yogananda directed him toward public activities. “Your work is writing and lecturing.” In contrast, other disciples were instructed to spend their time in meditation, counsel others privately, get married and raise families, or perform simple labors.

Put simply, a sublator, has the sole purpose of soul purpose: to lift every disciple closer to God. Naught else matters. As Yogannada’s own sublator, Swami Sri Yukteswar said to him, “I would not use you for my own ends; I am happy only in your own true happiness.” (Autobiography of a Yogi, Chapter 14)

PIX

The Legend of Bagger Vance

An excellent fictional example of this relationship is found in Stephen Pressfield’s novel, The Legend of Bagger Vance. The novel itself is a retelling of the ancient Indian scripture, the Bhagavad Gita, which is a conversation between the disciple Arjuna (ARE-joon-a) and his guru/sublator, Krishna, also known as Bhagavan (Lord) Krishna, just as the great battle of Kurukshetra is about to commence.

Various scenes and events in the novel are clearly taken from those in the scripture, and the main characters in the novel are Rannulph Junah (R. Junah) and Bagger Vance (a variant of Bhagavan), a mysterious man who appears on the scene to serve as Junah’s caddy in an exhibition golf tournament. Just as Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita becomes despondent on the threshold of battle, the golfer Junah is despondent on the eve the tournament because he’s lost the touch that made him an amateur champion. Then, just as Krishna rallies Arjuna by helping him connect with his Authentic Self, Vance helps Junah connect with his Authentic Swing, which Vance in the novel explicitly states is the same thing:

“The search for the Authentic Swing is a parallel to the search for the Self. We as golfers pursue that elusive essence our entire lives. What hooks us about the game is that it gives us glimpses. Glimpses of our Authentic Swing, like a mystic being granted a vision of the face of God. All we need is to experience it once—one mid-iron screaming like a bullet toward the flag, one driver flushed down the middle—and we’re enslaved forever. We feel with absolute certainty that if we could only swing like that all the time, we would be our best selves, our true selves, our Authentic Selves. That’s why we lionize men like Hagen and Jones and treat them like gods. They are gods in that sense, the sense that they have found their Authentic Selves, at least within the realm of golf.” (Chapter 11, page 70, Kindle version)

Other passages like this one, too, clearly indicate the allegorical nature of the story, as does the book’s subtitle: “A Novel of Golf and the Game of Life.”

Vance has no other agenda. It’s not important to him whether Junah wins the tournament or that he even does well:

“All I want is that you swing your Authentic Swing.” Junah let out a breath, frustrated. “Please don’t confuse me again, Bagger. I thought you wanted me to win.” “I couldn’t care less about winning,” the mysterious fellow answered. “I care about you.” (164)

And, a little later:

“Forget all else, Junah, but remember this: You are never alone. You have your caddie. You have me. “More devoted than a mother, more faithful than a lover, I stand by your side always. I will never abandon you. No sin, no lapse, no crime however heinous can make me desert you, nor yield up to you any less than my ultimate fidelity and love.” (185)

A simple demonstration of this non-attachment to any other outcome is shown in the movie version when Vance turns down the usual caddy’s share should Junah win and is satisfied with a token fee of $5:

All that matters is putting Junah back in touch with himself—if that means winning, fine. If that means failing colossally on the links, so be it.

Junah, in fact, faces this test on the seventeenth hole of the final round, when he’s in a position to make a shot that would all but secure his victory. But, in the process of stepping up for the shot (in the movie he removes a piece of debris near the ball), the ball moves. By the rules, this movement incurs a penalty short.

The young boy Hardie Greaves, who is Junah’s forecaddie and also the story’s narrator, is mortified, for the penalty will certainly cost Junah the tournament. Convinced that no one else saw the ball move, he pleads with Junah to just play on without telling anyone. But Junah instead chooses to be honest and inform the officials—choosing dharma, or right action, as the Gita calls it. (The Gita as a whole is an exhortation to dharma.)

By making that choice, Junah has understood that dharma is the most important thing for his soul. Vance, in turn, recognizes that his job is complete.

He moved beside Junah and spoke, almost too softly to hear. “In this hour,” he said, “you have reached me.” (206)

It’s at this moment that Vance departs. Onlookers cannot believe that Vance would leave Junah before the final hole, but that action serves to underscore Vance’s lack of any other agenda.

In fact, Vance is there to help not only Junah but also Hardie. Upon his departure, Vance passed the full caddy responsibilities to Hardie, knowing that the boy is ready for the job even as Hardie doubts himself. But Hardie rises to the occasion and thus grows in the process—grows toward finding his own Authentic Swing/Self:

With this realization a terrible gravity settled upon my young boy’s shoulders. I grew five years in that instant. I felt words forming inside me and knew they were his, they were Vance’s. I stepped forward forward and spoke directly to Junah. “The Rules require you to replace the ball. Back where it was, before it rolled. Otherwise it’s another stroke penalty.” Junah blinked. His eyes met mine. “Thank you, Hardy. You’re absolutely right.” (208)

Here’s how the scene plays out in the movie:

A touching moment in this relationship also appears at the end of the movie version. To align with the novel’s retrospective telling, the movie begins with the elderly Hardie collapsing on the links, perhaps from a heart attack. As he lies there, he relives his boyhood experience with Vance. After all that’s over, we return to the aged Hardie who gets up and apparently continues his round of golf. But then we see Vance’s outline appear on the crest of a dune in the sunset, suggesting that Hardie actually dies on the course and that his sublator, Vance, appears to usher him into the next world.

(The video clip below is in Spanish but it’s the only one I could find for the denouement with Hardie.)

Coming up next

The next key distinction between a mentor and a sublator is the latter’s lack of ego motivation, which we’ll explore in the post that follows.

Until then, as always, your comments are welcome.

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