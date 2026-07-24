Yoda. Obi-Wan Kenobi. Dumbledore. Yoda. Gandalf. Everyone who has read heroic quest stories or watched similar movies is familiar with the archetype of the mentor. Mentors show up, too, in “the man who learned better” stories to help the hero or heroine navigate whatever new world into which their quest has thrust them. Mentors understand the new world already and can thus guide the untried (and possibly naïve) hero through its dangers and even its rewards.

Typically, the idea of a mentor and a “guru” are considered interchangeable. The notion of a guru, in fact, has come to denote merely an expert in some given domain, or even just a celebrity. We hear of tech gurus, financial gurus, self-help gurus, fitness gurus, social media gurus, etc. When that expertise is presumed or self-declared, “guru” even becomes a synonym for “charlatan.”

What’s lost in all this worldly, material, egoic, and practical emphasis is the original spiritual function of a guru or master, a function that seldom appears with mentors, too. For the purposes of spiritual, devotional, and mystical realism in fiction, I think it’s necessary to rescue this specific archetype and to better understand how its distinct from mentors, experts, and celebrities, as we’ll do in this series of posts.

And to do that, I’d like to start by proposing a new term altogether, the “sublator.”

Deriving the term “sublator”

Many English terms for “one who (does an action)” come straight from Latin roots and end in -ator (masculine) or -atrix (feminine), as in mediator and mediatrix. These words derive from the Latin verb for the action in question. Mediator/atrix come from mediare, meaning “to be in the middle”; the mediator/atrix is thus “one who is in the middle.” Similarly, the verb nagivare, to sail, gives us the word navigator, one who sails; negotiare, to trade or do business, gives us negotiator.

Note that where English is concerned, we typically use the masculine form to refer to both men and women; although we have mediatrix, we don’t have terms like navigatrix or negotiatrix. Even where English does contain a distinct feminine form, we don’t often use it.

To go just a little more into the linguistics, these English nouns-derived-from-verbs (called “verbals”) are specifically constructed from what’s called the “fourth principal part” or past participle of a Latin verb. In many Latin verbs this part ends with -atus. With navigare, the four principle parts are as follows:

navigo: “I sail,” the first person singular active present active navigare: “to sail,” the infinitive navigavi: “I sailed,” the first person singular active past tense navigatus/navigatum: “sailed,” the past participle

As you can see, the “at” in terms ending in ator/atrix comes from that fourth principal part. It exists in both the Latin and English terms for “one who does (verb).” Here are other similar terms:

administrator, elevator, capacitor, adjudicator, resistor, motivator, distributor, disseminator, inventor, dictator, dominator, aviator, regulator, perforator, refrigerator, pollinator, alleviator, postulator, preceptor, protector, defector, masticator, professor (irregular), admonitor, legislator, agitator.

To make a Latin-based term that’s equivalent to the Sanskrit guru, then, we need the fourth principal part of whatever verb has the same meaning.

Guru comes from the Sanskrit root gur- meaning “to raise, uplift” and thus means “one who raises, uplifts,” and more specifically to uplift in the spiritual sense. To be really precise, the compound Sanskrit term satguru, “true guru,” specifically differentiates a “savior” or one who can grant a disciple God-realization, from spiritual teachers and guides who are not yet capable. The term isn’t as commonly used, however, and it’s common to speak of one’s guru in the spiritual sense even if he or she is a satguru.

In any case, the Latin verb with the same general meaning of gur- is tollere, whose irregular principal parts are:

tollo: “I raise, uplift” tollere: “to raise, uplift” sustuli: “I raised, uplifted” sublatus/sublatum: “raised, uplifted”

The nearest Latin equivalents of guru, then, are sublator (masculine) and sublatrix (feminine), and in this case we’d likely just stick to the masculine term alone regardless of the person to which it refers.

Sublator, then, is the term I propose for the character archetype whose specific role in a story is the spiritual upliftment of other characters, especially the protagonist.

I think the term’s unfamiliarity helps avoid all the baggage and corrupted meanings that come with “guru” and lets us talk about the spiritual nature of the role with much greater clarity.

What distinguishes a sublator from a mentor?

The idea of “raising or uplifting” is quite suited to the role of the sublator. In Latin, especially, the prefix “sub,” which means under or at the foot of, which nicely gives an image someone who gives you a leg up, someone who has you step into their hands so they can help you climb higher. It can also imply that a sublator can reach down to lift you up. Either way, it’s the same effect: you’re raised to a higher level.

A mentor, of course, often performs the same service to a pupil or protégé in whatever field of endeavor they operate, raising others to various levels of competence in those fields. For our purposes here, however, the sublator’s specific expertise, to bring in the meaning of satguru in the Indian tradition, is God: not God in a theological sense but in directly knowing, realizing, and communing with God, Satchidananda, or whatever how one wants to refer to the Supreme Spirit. It’s about helping others achieve mystical oneness, salvation, soul-liberation, moksha, and so forth, all of which mean the complete freedom of the soul from sin, karma, delusion, etc. Salvation means that a soul returns to where it came from—God; it means an eternal and irrevocable reunion of the soul with its Creator.

The distinction of this role is made clear in the very first line of Paramhansa Yogananda’s spiritual classic, Autobiography of a Yogi:

The characteristic features of Indian culture have long been a search for ultimate verities and the concomitant disciple-guru relationship. (emphasis added)

Unlike a mentor, whose concern can be literally anything, a true guru/sublator is concerned with those ultimate verities—summed up in the single term, God. He or she is singularly concerned with uplifting the disciple’s consciousness. And it’s that meaning that’s lost when “guru” is used indiscriminately as a synonym for teachers, experts, and celebrities in worldly and materialistic contexts.

The sublator’s focus on God gives rise to other key distinctions from a mentor:

The lack of a personal or other overarching agenda in favor of the singular concern for a disciple’s spiritual growth.

The lack of ego motivation

An eternal and unbreakable bond with the disciple rather than a temporary relationship with a student.

Working through magnetism more so than a transmission of knowledge.

The requirement of obedience on the disciple’s part.

We’ll explore each of these aspects in the posts that follow, because characters in fiction developed along these lines will certainly show their distinction from typical mentors.

In the meantime, your thoughts are welcome.

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