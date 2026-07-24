Deus in Fabula

Deus in Fabula

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
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I really enjoyed the distinction you're making between a mentor and what you call a "sublator." Reclaiming the spiritual depth of the guru archetype instead of reducing it to expertise feels like a meaningful contribution to storytelling. I’m especially interested in your point that true transformation comes less through instruction than through presence. Looking forward to seeing how you develop that idea in the next parts.

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